Hillary Clinton is back and doing what she does best: trashing women. She wants to make sure we know that the basket of deplorables is also sexist.

During a conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York City last month, Clinton was asked by Margaret Hoover, host of "Firing Line" on PBS, if she had any advice for the eventual first female president of the United States.

Clinton took this opportunity to take a swipe at Republican women. "Well, first of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few."

Most Republican women are just "handmaidens to the patriarchy," just there to support the men, according to her. Would Hillary Clinton ever do such a thing?

Clinton first rose to prominence because her husband was governor of Arkansas and then president of the United States. On his coattails she later became a U.S. senator from New York. After she ran for president and lost the nomination to Barack Obama, she was appointed Secretary of State, yes, by a man.

While president, Bill Clinton carried on an affair with a White House intern and then lied about it under oath. He was impeached by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstructing justice.

During the time that he engaged in this cover-up, his wife Hillary was out in front lambasting Republicans for daring to challenge her husband. She coined the phrase "vast rightwing conspiracy" to wave away the charges against him.

In later years Hillary denied that Bill’s relationship with Monica was an abuse of power since Monica was "an adult," despite the fact that he was leader of the free world and she was a recent college graduate doing an internship.

This wasn’t the only time Hillary Clinton snuggled right up to the patriarchy. When Bill Clinton was running for president in 1992, he was dogged by accusations he had had a longtime affair with Gennifer Flowers. Hillary Clinton, no girl’s girl, denied that her husband would do such a thing and added "You know, I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette." It wasn’t enough to defend her husband. Hillary had to take a shot at women who made the same choice she would end up making, to stand by her man. Criticizing other women to defend a man, is there anything more patriarchal?

Her husband wasn’t the only man Hillary Clinton would protect and defend in this way. In a New York Times story after Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a sexual predator, two well-known women said that they warned Hillary Clinton’s team about her close relationship with Weinstein.

Actress Lena Dunham and magazine publisher Tina Brown both made explicit warnings about Weinstein to Hillary Clinton’s team during both of her presidential races. After the accusations against Weinstein became public, Hillary’s team issued a statement hitting back at Dunham specifically for contacting them instead of going to authorities, noting "Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him."

Some champion of women.

Hillary doesn’t like when women won’t do as they are told. In 2018, still bitter over her drubbing in the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump, Clinton said women who didn’t vote for her were just doing the bidding of the men in their lives. "We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women," Clinton said. "And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should." It couldn’t be that women had considered her candidacy and found it wanting. According to her, it must be that men had told these women how to vote.

Hillary always took swipes at women so her latest comments are nothing new. The eventual female president should consider not using women as a punching bag to attain her goals. Thankfully, that president won’t be Hillary Clinton.

