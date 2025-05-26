Jordan Peterson stuns atheist debaters by refusing to identify as Christian in viral exchange

Famed Canadian psychologist and speaker Jordan Peterson debated twenty atheists in a video posted Sunday that quickly went viral after Peterson shocked the group by refusing to clarify whether he's a Christian.

The academic appeared on the YouTube channel Jubilee in a video currently titled, "Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists" on Sunday. The video was originally titled, "1 Christian vs 20 atheists," according to Newsweek.

The popular YouTube channel frequently publishes videos where one person debates 20-25 other people who hold a contrary view on politics, religion or other polarizing issues.

In the roughly-90-minute video, Peterson debated several atheists on claims about belief in God, Christianity and atheism. About halfway through the video, one debater who said his name was "Danny," pressed Peterson on his understanding of Catholicism, as Peterson reportedly attends a Catholic Church with his wife, who converted to Catholicism last year.

When Peterson asked Danny why he was asking him about this, Danny responded, "Because you’re a Christian."

"You say that. I haven't claimed that," Peterson replied.

His answer drew laughs from the atheists. Danny retorted, "Oh, what is this? Christians versus atheists?" referring to the title of the debate.

"I don’t know," Peterson responded.

"You don’t know where you are right now?" Danny mocked, with Peterson chiding his debater to "not be a smart—."

"Either you’re a Christian or you’re not," Danny said. "Which one is it?"

Peterson refused to answer his question, replying, "I could be either of them, but I don’t have to tell you. It's private."

Danny told Peterson he was invited to debate a Christian and that Peterson must be in "the wrong YouTube video."

"You’re really quite something, aren’t you?" Peterson retorted.

"Aren’t I? But you’re really quite nothing, right? You’re not a Christian?" Danny scoffed.

Peterson ended the debate with Danny at this point.

A clip of the exchange has since attracted over 7 million views.

The person who posted the clip wrote in the caption, "During a debate titled ‘One Christian vs. Twenty Atheists,’ Jordan Peterson was pressed to identify himself as a Christian but awkwardly refused.."

Peterson did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Peterson, who wrote a book last year titled, "We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine," has faced questions about his faith journey over the years.

During an interview with country music singer John Rich in 2024, Peterson admitted he "loathed" talking about his personal faith beliefs in public because he didn’t want it to be a spectacle.