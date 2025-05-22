Joe Rogan starts going to church as faith resurgence gains momentum, Christian apologist claims

Podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently making a faith-driven change to his Sundays: He's going to church.

According to Christian apologist Wesley Huff, who appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in January, the world-famous podcast host has been attending church "consistent[ly]" since their on-air deep-dive into Christianity and the Bible.

Huff said, "Joe Rogan and I have had on and off communication since then. I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing. And so, things are happening." The public speaker serves as the Central Canada director for Apologetics Canada and made the claim during a recent appearance on the "Living Waters" podcast.

Huff added that he is "very encouraged" by his ongoing conversations with Rogan.

"He's a very inquisitive individual," he said. "I think for the better in that he's communicating with me and other people in his life who are influences that can speak into, you know, these issues of reliability and trustworthiness and verisimilitude of something like the pages of Scripture, and where he should and shouldn't be looking for the information in regards to that."

Huff also pointed to a broader "resurgence in interest" in Christianity—highlighting how Ascension's "Rosary in a Year" podcast briefly overtook Rogan’s own show on the Apple podcast charts in early 2025.

Shortly after that dip in the rankings, Rogan invited Huff onto the podcast, one of the most popular in the world.

Huff went on to say that he has observed a growing number of young people seeking Christian faith. He referenced a recent message from a bookstore where teens have been coming in asking for the Bible, reportedly saying "all my friends are reading this thing."

"We had someone who reached out to us recently at Apologetics Canada, who is probably the last bricks-and-mortar Christian bookstore that I've ever heard of. But they said, ‘We have people walking through our doors asking, young people, teenagers saying, ’I want a Bible. All my friends are reading this thing,'" Huff continued.

Data backs the trend. According to a new study by the American Bible Society, there has been a rise in Bible users from 38% to 41%, with notable gains among young people and men.

"Millennials saw a 29% increase in Bible use from 2024 to 2025 and men saw a 19% increase, closing the long-time gender gap in Bible use," a press release by the American Bible Society revealed. "In recent years, Millennials and men were among the least likely to use the Bible."

Among Gen Z, Scripture engagement rose from 11% in 2024 to 15% in 2025.

"If the Bible is, you know, becoming popular with teenagers, then something is happening and the Lord is moving," the Christian apologist concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Rogan for comment.