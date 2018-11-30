FOX NEWS FIRST: Why Cohen's guilty plea is worthless to Mueller; Trump showdown at G20

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

President Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about a possible Trump Organization real estate project in Moscow. FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett says Cohen's guilty plea still does not prove Russian collusion or any wrongdoing by Trump.

President Trump and other world leaders have gathered in Argentina as the Group of 20 summit officially begins Friday

A high-speed chase near the U.S.-Mexico border left three people dead and eight injured Thursday night

Fired FBI Director James Comey has asked a judge to dismiss a congressional subpoena for him to testify about alleged anti-Trump bias in the agency under his watch

Amid outcry from civil rights groups, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reversed his stance and announced Thursday he would oppose embattled Trump judicial nominee Thomas Farr

THE LEAD STORY - RUSSIA COLLUSION, COHEN'S GUILTY PLEA AND ITS WORTH: Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Russia in the latest development in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation ... Cohen entered the plea in a surprise, 30-minute federal court appearance in New York City on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017 about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Thursday marked the first time Mueller’s team charged Cohen as part of its investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election. However, Gregg Jarrett, FOX News' legal analyst, says the plea deal only helps Cohen's case for leniency when he is sentenced and does not prove wrongdoing on the part of President Trump.

In an op-ed on Foxnews.com, Jarrett writes, " Insofar as proving some amorphous crime of Trump-Russian 'collusion' to win the 2016 presidential election, Mueller is getting something about as valuable as a crumpled dollar..."

'GLADIATOR BATTLE' ANTICIPATED AT G20 SUMMIT: FOX Business anchor Liz Claman gave a preview of the G20 summit, which opens Friday. Here are excerpts from Claman's analysis on FOXBusiness.com:

The Group of 20 event is already shaping up to be more of a gladiator battle than a cordial forum that brings together leaders of the world's major economies ... But forget the anti-capitalists and anarchists: This time around it's shaping up to be a multi-layered showdown involving the United States, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and possibly even Canada and Mexico.

Reading the tea leaves - U.S. vs. China: President Donald Trump has a dinner meeting set for Saturday night with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The main course will undoubtedly be the trade battle raging between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 largest economies. Trump has already slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods coming into the U.S. and has threatened to turn up the heat by tacking tariffs on another $257 billion worth of imports if China doesn't drop its trade practices which Trump argues are unfair.

Will Pen Be Put to Paper? - Another gigantic question mark hovers over the planned signing at the G20 meeting of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a.k.a. NAFTA 2.0. The intended date to officially seal the deal is Friday but the text has still not been finalized.

Saudi Arabia's Big Gamble - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, also known as MBS, could be in the crosshairs of Argentine prosecutors who are considering charging the prince with torture and war crimes if he lands on Argentinian soil.

Trump cancels meeting at G20 with Putin over Ukraine tensions

DEADLY CHASE AT THE BORDER: A high-speed chase near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County ended with three dead and eight injured after a Chevrolet pickup fled an enforcement stop ... Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct an enforcement stop around 4:25 p.m. in eastern San Diego County. The driver reportedly failed to yield to the Border Patrol’s marked vehicle and fled, the statement read. Agents deployed a spike strip as the vehicle traveled westbound and the driver lost control, became airborne and rolled down an embankment into a two-lane interstate east of Crestwood Road, authorities said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. - Reported by Bradford Betz (@bradford_betz on Twitter)

COMEY, A LEAKER, NOW WORRIED ABOUT 'SELECTIVE LEAKS': Fired FBI Director James Comey has asked a federal judge to dismiss a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee requesting closed-door testimony, citing a history of leaks creating a “corrosive narrative" ... Lawyers for Comey filed the motion Thursday in an attempt to keep him from having to appear before House Republicans in a closed-door meeting on Monday. The subpoena, issued last week, calls on Comey to testify as part of the congressional inquiry into allegations of anti-Trump bias that led to shutting down the probe of Hillary Clinton's private email server and the opening of the investigation into purported ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. - Reported by Paulina Dedaj (@PaulinaDedaj on Twitter)

FARR OUT?: South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott announced Thursday he will oppose embattled judicial nominee Thomas Farr, in a reversal of his position a day earlier that seemingly ends the nominee's chances for now amid fierce criticism by civil rights groups ... Democratic lawmakers and the NAACP have long cited Farr's work on the campaigns of North Carolina Republican Sen. Jesse Helms in 1984 and 1990. Farr was specifically criticized for allegedly working on the Helms campaign's behalf to distribute 120,000 postcards, primarily to black voters, to discourage voting, something he denied knowing anything about. But a 1991 memo from the Department of Justice, unearthed this week, set the stage for Farr's latest troubles. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

FIRST LADY’S CHRISTMAS TOUR: First lady Melania Trump gave FOX News an exclusive inside look at the striking red-themed White House Christmas décor that she says represents the "bravery, heart, and patriotism" of the country ... Mrs. Trump and "FOX & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt toured some of the most iconic locations in the presidential residence, and the first lady offered personal thoughts on what the display means to her. Tune in to "FOX & Friends" Friday morning to see the interview! - Reported by Gregg Re

AVENATTI THE OFFENDER? -You know what this is? This is the war on women." – Dana Perino, on "The Five," sounding off on former porn star Stormy Daniels' allegations that her attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed a defamation lawsuit against President Trump without her approval and that he is not forthcoming on legal accounting information.

2004: "Jeopardy!" fans watch Ken Jennings' 74-game winning streak end as he loses to real estate agent Nancy Zerg.

1993: President Bill Clinton signs the Brady Bill, which requires a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

1982: The Michael Jackson album "Thriller" is released by Epic Records.

