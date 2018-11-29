'Dog the Bounty Hunter' speaks out following news his wife Beth's cancer has returned: 'Please say a prayer'

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" is speaking out following news his wife Beth's cancer has returned.

"Listen, I appreciate the question and please say a prayer," Duane Chapman told TMZ on Wednesday. "She's not doing good."

Chapman's daughter, Lyssa, also broke her silence, thanking all of the fans for their outpouring of support.

"We really appreciate the prayers of our fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans. We're all so devastated. We love our mommy so much," Lyssa said, noting the family has "gotten such an amazing outpour from our fans and we just really appreciate it."

'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER'S' BETH CHAPMAN'S CANCER HAS RETURNED, AND 'IT'S SERIOUS,' LAWYER SAYS

On Tuesday, Beth was admitted to the hospital with a life-threatening mass in her throat.

According to the Chapman's family attorney, Andrew Brettler, Beth underwent surgery for the mass and doctors discovered her cancer had returned, and informed friends and family who were present at the hospital.

"Unfortunately, Beth’s cancer has come back. It’s serious and her doctors are evaluating her treatment options," Brettler told Fox News at the time.

'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER'S' BETH CHAPMAN DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 2 THROAT CANCER

Last year, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer and wrote in a letter to friends that she was shocked to learn of her diagnosis.

"I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, 'You have cancer,'" she wrote.

"After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer," Beth continued. "I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses."

Speaking to Fox News after his wife's diagnosis in 2017, Dog, 65, credited the couple's faith in helping them survive.

"Faith is probably the number one thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with... Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed. And that’s not much… And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that.

Fox News' Julius Young and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.