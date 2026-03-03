Doorbell video shows Austin mass shooting suspect leaving apartment before deadly rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly obtained doorbell camera video shows the suspect in the Austin mass shooting at an apartment shortly before the deadly rampage.

In the clip obtained by FOX 7, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne can be seen leaving a Del Valle, Texas apartment, as captured by a neighboring doorbell camera.

The video timestamp reads Feb. 28, one day before the mass shooting.

The same neighbor also provided a video of FBI agents covering up their camera moments before a raid on Diagne’s apartment on March 2. The raid was related to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment tied to Diagne.

One day earlier, residents at the Eastridge Apartments were met by federal agents surrounding a complex unit at around 11:30 a.m., with one agent using a loudspeaker to tell anyone in unit 813 to step away from the windows, the outlet reported.

Shortly after, neighbors heard a noise that they described as sounding like gunfire.

"Then we heard like, gunshots, and then we heard a grenade, like a grenade bomb go off in the apartment. It was just a lot of cars and the FBI with their guns drawn," one anonymous resident told FOX 7.

Another resident detailed how they encountered armed agents outside their apartment upon returning home.

"I looked through the window from the restroom, and I just saw them right in the house, and they had a car in the grass right there. They had K-9s waiting too, they had rifles outside the gate," Alex Sky said.

PAXTON DEMANDS STRICTER VETTING AFTER DEADLY TEXAS RAMPAGE BY SUSPECT WHO WAS NATURALIZED CITIZEN

After entering the apartment, federal agents remained inside for several hours – marking the second location law enforcement has searched in connection with Diagne.

A second home in Pflugerville was also searched on Sunday, with ATF agents carrying boxes believed to contain evidence outside.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the apartment at the time the search warrant was executed.

The footage comes after four people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING: TIMELINE TRACES SUSPECT’S RAP SHEET AS TERROR LINK PROBED

Savitha Shan, 21, Jorge Pederson, 30, and Ryder Harrington, 19, have all been identified as victims in the incident, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to Police Chief Lisa Davis, the gunman – who was a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville – "put his flashers on, rolled down his window and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar."

Following the initial shooting, the gunman then drove westbound on Sixth Street to Wood Street, parked his vehicle and exited holding a rifle while continuing to shoot at pedestrians without ever entering the bar.

He was then shot and killed by police at the scene.

TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT IDENTIFIED AMONG VICTIMS IN AUSTIN BAR SHOOTING PROBED AS POSSIBLE TERROR ATTACK

The FBI has since classified the shooting as a possible act of terrorism.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, said at a press conference Sunday.

"Again, it's still too early to make a determination on that. That's why we are investigating it very closely with our partners with the Austin Police Department," Doran added.

Additionally, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has also been deployed.

"We're just at this point prepared to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At least two additional victims remain in critical condition, according to authorities.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.