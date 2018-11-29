Trent Reznor bans Ted Cruz from guest list at Nine Inch Nails shows

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor had two words for Sen. Ted Cruz when the GOPer apparently asked to be put on a guest list for a show in Texas this week.

"He was bugging to be put on the guest list and I told him to f–k off," the 53-year-old musician told the crowd at a show in Irving on Tuesday, according to a video posted to Reddit.

Reznor claimed Cruz attended one of the industrial rock band’s concerts "several years ago."

"He drank all the beer and was just a pain in the ass to be around," Reznor said.

The staff at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory also turned up the lights for Reznor so he could check the crowd to see “who voted” for Cruz in the 2018 midterms.

"Raise your hand, guys, nothing to be ashamed of, all right, just checking," he says in the video.

Cruz beat Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke in the recent election.

