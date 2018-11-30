3 dead, 8 injured after high-speed chase in San Diego County

A high-speed chase near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County ended with three dead and eight injured after a Chevrolet pickup fled an enforcement stop, hit a spike strip and then rolled into an embankment on I-8 westbound, authorities said in a statement.

Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct enforcement stop around 4:25 p.m. in eastern San Diego County. The driver reportedly failed to yield the Border Patrol’s marked vehicle and fled, the statement read.

Agents deployed a spike strip as the vehicle traveled westbound and the driver lost control, became airborne and rolled down an embankment into a two-lane interstate east of Crestwood Road, authorities said, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The pickup had 11 adult occupations – including nine who were lying on the truck's bed -- at the time of the collision. Authorities believe a male driver and female passenger were the only ones inside the cab of the vehicle.

Three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three sustained "moderate to major" injuries, authorities said. The injured parties were transported to several local hospitals.

The driver is in custody with the U.S. Border Patrol and being treated for his injuries. None of the occupants' identities have been released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they were part of the migrant caravan currently awaiting entry at San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.

CHP is now handling the investigation.