FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump mulls 'right' to declare emergency at border; Questions surround missing girl found alive

Developing now, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

TRUMP'S 'ABSOLUTE RIGHT' AS PRESIDENT: In an exclusive interview with FOX News' Sean Hannity, President Trump said he has "the absolute right to declare a national emergency" if he can't reach an agreement with congressional Democrats to provide funding for his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border ... "The law is very clear. I mean, we have the absolute right to declare a national emergency," Trump said. "This is a national emergency, if you look what's happening."

Trump did not lay out a specific timetable for when he might take such a step, saying: "I think we're going to see what happens over the next few days."

The president spoke to FOX News in Texas, on the banks of the Rio Grande, where he visited the border region to argue that a barrier would deter drug and human trafficking into the United States. Back in Washington, Democrats in the Senate on Thursday failed to proceed with House-passed spending bills that would fund the government and end the partial shutdown without new border-wall money.

SHUTDOWN REALITY SETS IN: Approximately 8,000 federal workers on Friday will face their first payday without a paycheck due to the ongoing government shutdown ... Roughly 420,000 employees have been deemed essential and are working unpaid. An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay. Democratic senators and union leaders led federal workers in rallies at the White House and across the country on Thursday to end the shutdown.

On Thursday afternoon, the Senate passed legislation to provide back pay for federal workers furloughed during the shutdown. According to statistics provided by the Department of Labor, 4,760 federal employees filed for unemployment benefits in the last week of December, an increase of 3,831 from the 929 who applied the week before.

The shutdown, which enters its 21st day Friday, will be the longest in history by this weekend. Most of the government workers received their last paycheck two weeks ago.

Patrick Walsh: The Democratic Party is running on fumes (and Trump knows it)

CNN's Jim Acosta tries to show that walls don't work - and it backfires on him

MISSING WISCONSIN TEEN FOUND ALIVE: Jayme Closs, a teenager who hadn’t been seen since her parents were found dead last October, has been discovered alive and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials said ... Many questions surround Closs, 13, who was found about 70 miles north of where she was last seen. She was discovered Thursday in the town of Gordon in Douglas County, Wis., after she approached a woman who was out walking her dog.

Authorities are planning a news briefing for approximately 10 a.m. local time Friday.

TRUMP'S EX-'FIXER' TO TESTIFY: Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, has agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7, almost exactly one month before he starts serving prison time for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia ... In a statement, Cohen said he accepted the invitation to appear from Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the committee's chairman, "[i]n furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers." Cummings said the committee was "in the process of consulting with Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller's office" to ensure that Cohen's scheduled testimony would not interfere with the ongoing investigation into interactions between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

WILL BEZOS’ DIVORCE AFFECT AMAZON? - The divorce of the world’s richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, could leave the fate of the pair’s massive fortune - and Amazon itself - potentially in the hands of Washington state courts ... TMZ reported Thursday that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement detailing terms of a possible split. That does not preclude the possibility there was some type of post-nuptial agreement put in place.

Washington state – where the pair live and where Amazon is based – is a community property state, as opposed to an equitable distribution state, like New York. In a community property state, all assets acquired during the marriage are considered marital property and subject to a 50-50 split. That means MacKenzie Bezos could be entitled to half of the entrepreneur’s $137 billion fortune.

Bezos' most prized asset is Amazon. He is Amazon’s largest shareholder with a 16.3 percent stake. If his wife gets half of that ownership, it could change the company’s dynamics.



BORDER SWING - "The number one reason they will vote 'for' him is because of his stance on border security" – Brad Parscale, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," arguing that swing voters are inclined to vote for Trump in the next presidential election because of his crusade for strengthened border security and construction of a wall. WATCH

James Jay Carafano: America's progressives are so busy extolling virtues of socialism that they want you to ignore THIS.

California church draws backlash for sign: 'Bruce Jenner is still a man.'

Mysterious blue pigment in medieval woman's teeth gives scientists 'bombshell' clue.

Carlos Ghosn indicted on two new charges.

Stocks book five straight days of gains, exit correction territory.

Tax season: Top three changes that may affect you.

Amazon launches ad-supported streaming-video service.

2019 a buyer's market for real estate as millennials buckle down: Trulia.

