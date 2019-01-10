Jayme Closs, Wisconsin teen missing since last October, found alive, suspect in custody, sheriff says

Jayme Closs, a teenager who disappeared in Wisconsin last October, was found alive on Thursday and a suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Closs, 13, was discovered Thursday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Barron County Sheriff's Department, which led the search for Closs, wrote on Facebook.

Douglas County is roughly 80 miles north of Barron County.

Authorities, who said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, noted they "do not have any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.