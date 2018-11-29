FOX NEWS FIRST: More agents to the border; Caravan health risk concerns; How Mueller's tactics could backfire

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



The Department of Justice is sending more agents to the southern border after last weekend's clash between migrant caravan members and authorities. In addition, Mexican officials are raising growing concerns about the potential health risks among the migrant caravans.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hardball tactics with investigation targets, Trump supporters and witnesses are fueling concerns about his probe at a critical time, some critics say. Meanwhile, conservative author Jerome Corsi has instructed his lawyers to file a complaint against 'Mueller's special counsel' and the Justice Department

Adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels says her attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed a defamation suit against President Trump without her permission

Former CBS head Les Moonves, who stepped down in September amid sexual misconduct allegations, faces new accusations in a report filed late Wednesday night

First lady Melania Trump fires back at critics of her White House Christmas decorations

THE LEAD STORY - DOJ SENDING REINFORCEMENTS TO THE BORDER: The Department of Justice is dispatching more assets to the southern border, responding to a call for help from Homeland Security ... Senior DOJ officials told FOX News that headquarters is sending 33 DEA agents and 10 U.S. Marshals Service personnel to the Southern California border region, where migrant caravan members clashed with border agents over the weekend after rushing a U.S. port of entry. The Trump administration has referred to the situation on the southern border as a “crisis,” and in recent weeks set in motion a massive movement of personnel and equipment to areas traditionally susceptible to illegal border crossings. National Guard troops have been providing support at the border for months, and thousands of active-duty military troops were dispatched in the last few weeks.

In addition, there are health concerns about the migrant caravan members. According to Tijuana's Health Department, officials have treated 2,267 migrants for health-related issues. More than 60 percent are suffering from respiratory infections. So far, authorities say, among the migrants, there have been the following: Three confirmed cases tuberculosis; four confirmed cases of HIV-AIDS; 101 cases of lice; four cases of chicken pox. Authorities are also concerned about potential cases of hepatitis because of unsanitary conditions. - Reported by Jake Gibson and Griff Jenkins

MUELLER OVERREACH? - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's tough tactics with investigation targets and witnesses are fueling complaints about the probe from President Trump and his allies at a critical stage, as key cooperation efforts seem to break down ... Just this week, conservative author Jerome Corsi balked at a plea deal after complaining the Mueller team wanted him to admit to lying (which he claims he didn't do) only after he “couldn’t give them what they wanted.” He tweeted Wednesday he now plans to pursue a complaint against Mueller's team. Further, Mueller's team has accused ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of violating his plea deal by lying to investigators, amid reports his cooperation agreement was not panning out how prosecutors had hoped. More information also has come to light about the nature of those Mueller-Manafort interactions, as it emerged Manafort's legal team has been briefing Trump's team about their discussions. The briefings reportedly fueled tensions with Mueller's investigators, though it was already known that the president's and Manafort's legal teams have a joint defense agreement, meaning they share information. - Reported by Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews on Twitter) and Edmund DeMarche (@EDeMarche on Twitter)

STORMY NOT-SO-SUNNY ON AVENATTI: Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels claimed Wednesday that her attorney, Michael Avenatti, sued President Trump for defamation without her approval and launched a second fundraising campaign to raise money "without my permission or even my knowledge ... and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said." ... In a statement to The Daily Beast, Daniels said that "Avenatti has been a great advocate in many ways." However, she added, "In other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client." Avenatti responded with a statement obtained by FOX News: " I am and have always been Stormy’s biggest champion. I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her. I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that. You need only look back at her numerous prior interviews where she states we talk and communicate multiple times every day about her cases." - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter)

NEW #METOO TROUBLE FOR MOONVES: Les Moonves, the former CBS head who resigned earlier this year amid sexual misconduct allegations, was hit with a new accusation by an actress in a report Wednesday ... The alleged encounter between Moonves and actress Bobbie Phillips took place in March 1995 after her talent manager, Marv Dauer, set up a meeting, according to the New York Times. The actress went to the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California for her sit down with Moonves, who reportedly said he’d “set” her “up with John Levey,” the casting director for the television show, “E.R.” At the time of the meeting, Moonves was the president of Warner Bros. Television. He reportedly left a message for Levey before directing Phillips to an easel that outlined various projects going on at the company. Phillips claimed to the Times that when she turned around to look at Moonves, she realized that he’d unbuttoned his pants and exposed himself to her. - Reported by Elizabeth Zwirz

A year after Matt Lauer was fired, NBC News' culture has barely changed, ex-anchor Linda Vester alleges

Vester: NBC News' culture is Comcast's failure

MELANIA TO CRITICS: DON'T BE GRINCHES - First lady Melania Trump brushed off criticism of her latest White House Christmas decorations and invited everyone to check them out in person during an appearance at Liberty University on Wednesday ... "It’s the 21st century and everybody has different tastes, I think they look fantastic,” the first lady said at a town hall discussion on America's opioid crisis. “I hope everybody will come over and visit it,” she said as the crowd erupted in applause. “In real life, they look even more beautiful. You’re all very welcome to visit the White House.” A variety of mainstream media outlets bashed Melania’s holiday décor when they were revealed on Monday. Many watchdogs came to her defense, noting that negative feedback was simply an example of hypocrisy from reporters who aren’t fans of President Trump. - Reported by Brian Flood (@briansflood on Twitter)



U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-La., on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," slamming Democrats who say President Trump is defying the rule of law in the Mueller probe while condoning illegal immigration.

