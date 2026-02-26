Registered sex offender’s city council bid sparks fury as officials explore blocking his path

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A registered sex offender convicted in a child sex abuse material case is seeking elected office in California — launching a campaign for Fresno City Council amid fierce backlash and renewed questions about whether someone with his record should hold public office.

Rene Campos, a Fresno native required to register as a sex offender, has announced plans to run for the District 7 seat on the Fresno City Council.

Campos was charged in 2018 with possession of child sex abuse material, according to court records. He has said he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge and is now a registered sex offender.

His opponent, Nav Gurm, says the campaign has transformed what should be a local race focused on infrastructure and public safety into a national controversy.

"His candidacy is a slap in the face to families and children in Fresno," Gurm told Fox News Digital. "They deserve a councilmember who can show up at their schools and in their neighborhoods without restriction."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Campos defended his candidacy, arguing he has met all legal requirements.

"I satisfied every legal obligation imposed under the laws this state enacted for accountability and rehabilitation," Campos said.

"If those same laws can be set aside when politically inconvenient, then we are not debating one candidacy — we are testing whether the rule of law is stable or selective. Democracy depends on consistent standards. When eligibility shifts under pressure, public confidence weakens. Voters decide elections — not political preference."

Under California law, registered sex offenders are not automatically barred from seeking or holding local office as long as they meet voter registration and residency requirements.

But Gurm argues that legality does not equate to fitness for office.

"While it may not be a legal disqualification, it’s a disqualification in practice," he said. "If you can’t fully participate in school events, youth gatherings and community activities, you can’t fully do the job."

Gurm is urging state lawmakers to amend eligibility standards.

"I urge the Fresno City Council and the California State Legislature to push forward legislation making lifetime sex offender registration an explicit disqualification for holding public office," he said.

The backlash has extended beyond campaign opponents.

Fresno City Council President Mike Karbassi said he believes voters will reject Campos and suggested he would oppose him taking office if elected.

"When it comes to the safety and welfare of our children, your past matters," Karbassi said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "So long as I am Council President, I will not permit him to be seated on the Fresno City Council."

It remains unclear what legal authority, if any, the council president would have to prevent an elected candidate from assuming office.

Outgoing Councilman Nelson Esparza, who currently represents District 7 and is termed out, also criticized the campaign.

"Regardless of any rehabilitation, he needs to find a different line of work," Esparza told Fox News Digital. "So much of what I do in this district is for and with respect to our children and youth. I don’t see any reasonable way someone with registered sex offender status could effectively do this job."

Esparza noted that councilmembers regularly participate in school initiatives and that children frequently visit City Hall for tours and meetings. He said councilmembers are examining possible municipal policy changes and urging legislative action at the state level.

The District 7 seat will open when Esparza’s term expires. Candidates face a filing deadline in early March, and the primary election is scheduled for June.

