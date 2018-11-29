Corsi tries to go on offensive against Mueller, DOJ, asks lawyers to file ‘criminal complaint’

Jerome Corsi, the conservative author accused of lying under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, instructed his legal team on Wednesday to file a criminal complaint against ‘Mueller’s special counsel’ and the Department of Justice, alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

Corsi, who was not specific about the alleged misconduct, said in the tweet that he retained attorney Larry Klayman, the founder of the conservative Judicial Watch. He later left and founded Freedom Watch. Bloomberg reported that Klayman is representing Alabama's Roy Moore in a defamation suit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and CBS Corp.

Corsi told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday that Mueller's investigators accused him of lying after he didn’t "give them what they wanted." He elaborated further Wednesday on “Hannity.”

"My experience made it clear to me that political criminals are running the Department of Justice and Mueller’s prosecution," he said. "I was ridiculed; my testimony was laughed at; they yawned at it; they misbehaved. They accused me of being a liar and a fabricator."

The author theorized that investigators hoped that he would admit to a connection with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange. The connection would bolster their Russian collusion investigation, he said. A link between Corsi and Assange would make it easy to tie in President Trump's former Trump adviser Roger Stone, he said.

Corsi rejected a deal with investigators that would have required him to plead guilty to perjury. He said he could not lie to something he knew to be false, even if it meant living out his life in prison.

A draft court filing prepared as part of the abortive plea deal, which Corsi has provided to multiple media outlets, said Corsi notified Trump adviser Stone in August 2016 that WikiLeaks intended to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Corsi, the onetime Washington bureau chief of the website InfoWars, said he had "figured out that Assange had Podesta’s emails. I figured that out and told Roger Stone and told many people in August and it just happened that I was right."

The DOJ did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

Bloomberg reported that Klayman said in an email that he is preparing to file a complaint with Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and two units within the DOJ.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report