Fox News Channel tops all of basic cable in November viewership

Fox News Channel finished November as the most-watched network in all of basic cable for the 29th straight month, averaging 1.5 million total day viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News was joined by Hallmark Channel, ESPN and MSNBC as the only basic cable networking averaging more than one million viewers for the month, while CNN averaged 761,000 to finish sixth.

During the prime-time hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News finished behind only NFL-heavy ESPN as the second-most-watched network, averaging 2.4 million viewers. FNC dominated cable news competition in prime time, as MSNBC averaged 1.8 million viewers and CNN averaged 1.1 million.

Fox News’ “Hannity” averaged over three million viewers to take the title of most-watched cable news program, while MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished second, averaging 2.9 million. “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Five,” "The Ingraham Angle” and “Special Report with Bret Baier” rounded out the top six, while CNN’s most-watched show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 23 overall with an average viewership of 1.2 million. CNN’s most-watched show finished behind 14 Fox News programs and eight shows on MSNBC.

Sean Hannity’s program was the most-watched cable news program for the eighth consecutive month and is on track to be the No. 1 show in cable news for all of 2018 -- the second year in a row.

“Hannity” also finished atop the key demo of adults ages 25-54 with an average of 571,000, while Carlson’s 539,000 beat Maddow’s 525,000 for the second spot. Carlson has now topped Maddow among the key demo in back-to-back months.

Fox News’ dominant month comes as the network has launched "Fox Nation," a new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for super fans. "Fox Nation” features a variety of new content, such as Britt McHenry and Tyrus’ “Un-PC.”

All programming on "Fox Nation" is made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.