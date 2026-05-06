Florida man allegedly caught going 101 mph gives deputies wild excuse when busted

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A Florida man’s rush to make it to a wedding ended in handcuffs instead after deputies say he was caught speeding more than 100 mph and told officers he was running late for the ceremony.

Christopher Jones, 29, was pulled over around 9 a.m. Saturday in Brevard County during a traffic enforcement effort dubbed "Super Speeder Saturday," where deputies were targeting dangerous drivers.

Deputy Caleb Sanchez was conducting speed enforcement when he spotted Jones coming "in hot," clocking his vehicle at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones, who was dressed in a black suit and white dress shirt, allegedly told deputies he was speeding because he was late to a wedding.

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A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows Jones standing in front of a patrol vehicle in his formal attire, paired with casual slide sandals and socks, a detail that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey highlighted the arrest in a social media post, calling it "Super Speeder Saturday — Wedding Crashers Edition," and noting that Jones was "dressed to impress" when he was taken into custody.

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But Ivey made clear that in Brevard County, drivers hitting triple-digit speeds shouldn’t expect a warning.

"Unfortunately for him, he didn’t realize that in Brevard County we don’t give you any warnings when it comes to violations," the sheriff said.

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Instead of making it to the ceremony, Jones was taken to the Brevard County Jail — jokingly referred to by Ivey as "Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge."

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Jones, of Orange Park, was charged with operating a vehicle at 100-plus mph while threatening persons or property, a misdemeanor. He was released later that day on a $500 bond, according to jail records. A court date has not yet been set.

The post quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with some users poking fun at both the situation and Jones’ outfit.

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"Everybody focused on the slides... I wanna know how you're late for a wedding at 9AM???" one commenter wrote.

"Well, the sandals don’t scream ‘dress to impress’ for a wedding," another added.

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Others joked about the circumstances of the event itself, with one person writing, "I gotta know. Was he the groom for said wedding?" while another quipped that if so, "it looked like she got stood up at the altar."

Authorities say the enforcement push is aimed at cracking down on reckless driving and keeping roadways safe and officials suggest there will likely be more high-speed stops to come.