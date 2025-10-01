Florida man cites barber appointment after getting clocked going more than 100 mph

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on a highway told the deputy who pulled him over that he was late for the barber.

"Why you going so fast?" a Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputy can be heard asking 57-year-old driver Michael Stanek on body camera, to which Stanek responded, "I have a appointment with my barber."

Stanek, from Welaka, said he was headed to New Smyrna Beach on Sept. 23 when he was pulled over in Palm Coast. The two destinations are more than an hour's drive from each other, and the bodycam footage has a timestamp after 6 p.m.

The traffic unit deputy then told Stanek that he would get to spend the night in jail after "weaving in and out of traffic" and "putting other people's lives in danger."

Stanek was arrested for dangerous excessive speeding. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was released on a $150 bond, FCSO said in a Facebook post.

"So go the speed limit... even if you're late for a haircut," the post said.

The car of the man, dubbed a "super speeder," was towed from the scene.