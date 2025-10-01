Expand / Collapse search
Florida man cites barber appointment after getting clocked going more than 100 mph

Michael Stanek was arrested for dangerous excessive speeding and spent night in jail on $150 bond

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Florida man Michael Stanek told deputies on Sept. 23 that he was speeding because of "an appointment with my barber." (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man who was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on a highway told the deputy who pulled him over that he was late for the barber.

"Why you going so fast?" a Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputy can be heard asking 57-year-old driver Michael Stanek on body camera, to which Stanek responded, "I have a appointment with my barber."

Stanek, from Welaka, said he was headed to New Smyrna Beach on Sept. 23 when he was pulled over in Palm Coast. The two destinations are more than an hour's drive from each other, and the bodycam footage has a timestamp after 6 p.m.

The traffic unit deputy then told Stanek that he would get to spend the night in jail after "weaving in and out of traffic" and "putting other people's lives in danger."

Michael Stanek's vehicle seen speeding

Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a deputy caught Michael Stanek doing 107 miles per hour on a Palm Coast highway on Sept. 23, 2025. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Stanek was arrested for dangerous excessive speeding. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was released on a $150 bond, FCSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputy approaches Michael Stanek's car

Michael Stanek, 57, had his arms up as the deputy approached his car after pulling him over for allegedly speeding.  (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

"So go the speed limit... even if you're late for a haircut," the post said. 

Florida Michael Stanek pulled over for speeding

Florida man Michael Stanek, 57, was pulled over in Palm Coast on Sept. 23, 2025, for going more than 100 miles per hour on a highway.  (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The car of the man, dubbed a "super speeder," was towed from the scene. 
