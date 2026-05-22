Missing American's husband had $33K thermal camera on boat that night and never used it, friend says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A friend of Brian Hooker says the husband of a missing American woman had a $33,000 high-tech thermal camera on his boat that night, and never used it to search for her.

After leaving shore at Hope Town in the Bahamas at around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, Brian Hooker told authorities that rough waters caused his wife to fall off their dinghy. Brian Hooker paddled to shore and arrived at Marsh Harbour around 4 a.m. on April 5, according to authorities.

The couple was headed back to their sailboat, which is their full-time home in retirement, when Lynette apparently fell overboard. They frequently sail around the U.S. and Caribbean, according to their social media pages.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Daniel Danforth, who's friends with the couple, told Fox News Digital that the couple's boat, Soulmate, contains a thermal camera that Brian Hooker could have used to help search for his wife.

COAST GUARD SEIZES BRIAN HOOKER'S SAILBOAT AS IT LEAVES BAHAMAS AFTER WIFE’S DISAPPEARANCE: REPORT

"One of the neat features that they had on their boat that most boats don't have is called a FLIR system. And it's a forward-looking infrared. And what it is a camera system that's not only night vision, but it's also thermally operated that it can pick up heat signatures and stuff," Danforth said.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Danforth said he met the Hookers in 2023 while they were in New Orleans, Louisiana, and recalled an interaction with Brian Hooker where he said the thermal camera system kept them safe.

"He said, well, 'don't worry while we're on the dock, we're gonna be completely safe. This thing has auto-detect that you can set the temperature.' So like he said that night, as an example, he set the temperatures on it to 86 degrees. Well, then you can see my wife walking down the dock and the camera automatically started tracking her going back to our boat, just because it was strictly off the heat signature," Danforth said.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Danforth, who lives on a sailboat with his wife, said the camera system "would have been my first choice like if i was trying to rescue somebody."

In a text message sent to Danforth on April 6, Brian Hooker said Lynette "swam towards the sailboat" after she fell off.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Danforth said he told the Coast Guard about the thermal camera in early May, before the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) seized Soulmate sometime between May 8 to 10. The Coast Guard has opened an active criminal investigation into Lynette Hooker's disappearance.

COAST GUARD OPENS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO MISSING WOMAN LAST SEEN IN BAHAMAS

"I told them about it and they were very interested. That was the first they had heard about that system being on the boat. And so they told me that they were going to file for a warrant of seizure for that because it has a serial number," Danforth said, adding they might be able to recover data from the camera.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Brian Hooker left the island for the U.S. to tend to his ill mother, his Bahamian attorney previously said after he was in police custody for five days. He hasn't been charged with a crime.

His Michigan-based attorney previously asked Americans to give him the benefit of the doubt in an interview with ABC News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would ask those watching to treat him the way you would want to be treated, to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to consider that not all of us, nor you, considering your own relationships, the way you speak to one another, we all handle things in different ways," Crystal Marie Hauser said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hooker's attorney and the Coast Guard for comment.