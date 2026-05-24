Stampede erupts at South Carolina biker festival, 19 injured in late-night chaos

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At least 19 people were evaluated for injuries early Sunday in a "stampede" during the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 1:05 a.m. near a stage area along South Ocean Boulevard after reports of a stampede incident. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

"With the help of on-scene law enforcement, 19 patients were located and evaluated for injuries," Horry County Fire Rescue said. "… Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, with the possibility of others self-transporting to local hospitals."

Due to the number of reported injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue declared a mass casualty incident a designation used to coordinate emergency response when multiple patients require evaluation.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Town of Atlantic Beach said the incident began when one person started running, triggering what officials described as a "brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds."

"We want to express our sincere concern for anyone who was injured or impacted," the town said. "Any situation where individuals are harmed is taken seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected as they recover."

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies were already stationed throughout the event and responded immediately.

EMS crews treated injured attendees at the scene before the festival resumed normal operations, officials said.

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"At no time were there any confirmed fights, weapons, or direct threats to public safety," town officials said.

Several crowd-control measures had been implemented throughout the weekend, including temporarily suspending incoming traffic into Atlantic Beach on Friday night and again Saturday evening.

"While any incident is unfortunate, it is also important to recognize that this isolated moment does not reflect the overall success of the event," the town said.

"The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival has been held for over 40 years and continues to attract visitors from across the country because of the positive experience it provides."

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Officials said they will continue reviewing the incident with public safety partners to identify any additional safety improvements.

The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival is an annual Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rally that the town says has been reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 to the area, though those crowds can overlap with broader Myrtle Beach-area Memorial Day weekend visitors, for concerts, parties, and other entertainment events, according to the Town of Atlantic Beach website.

A spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue told Fox News Digital there were no additional updates to share.