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California

Veteran owner of iconic 'Trump House' dies after vicious alleged beating by stranger

Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old Army veteran, was in critical condition for days before his death was announced Sunday

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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'Trump House' owner seriously hurt in California attack Video

'Trump House' owner seriously hurt in California attack

An Escondido man known for a conspicuous pro-Trump display outside his home has been hospitalized in critical condition after an attack nearby, according to local reports. (Credit: ONSCENE.TV)

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The owner of an iconic pro-America and President Donald Trump-themed home in southern California has died from injuries sustained in a savage alleged attack by a stranger last week.

Police announced Sunday night that Kerry Sheron, 69, passed away after several days in critical condition in the hospital. Sheron, a U.S. Army veteran, owned a home in Escondido, California, adorned with American flags and pro-Trump memorabilia.

The attack occurred outside Sheron's property, which for years was subject to complaints and vandalism.

Trump house kerry sheron

Kerry Sheron, a U.S. Army Veteran who owned the iconic "Trump House" in southern California, wears a jacket with military branch patches. Photo taken on an unknown date. (Kerry Sheron via Facebook)

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia described the vicious attack, allegedly perpetrated by 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler. He said Sheron was punched in the jaw once and fell to the ground before the suspect hit him several more times in the head, according to NBC 7.

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Butler was taken into custody without incident after a brief search, and was charged with attempted murder. Police said the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is "reviewing the circumstances to determine whether charges will be amended."

According to a friend of Butler's, he was a Navy veteran with PTSD.

Trump house attack Thomas Matthew Butler

A photo of Thomas Matthew Butler, accused of savagely attacking the southern California "Trump House" owner Kerry Sheron on Wednesday. Photo taken on an unknown date. (Obtained by The California Post)

The California Post reported that Butler "sits in his room and thinks everyone is coming to get him," according to the friend, and that despite taking medication, his condition was deteriorating.

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"This is the guy that plays with Legos and Star Wars stuff," Butler's friend reportedly said.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Escondido, California police officers responded to reports of an assault at the intersection of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street, adjacent to the "Trump House."

American flags and other pro-Trump banners hang on the side of the property

The American flags and other pro-Trump displays outside the home have led locals to dub it Escondido's "Trump House." (onscene.tv)

They found a man, later identified as Sheron, "suffering from significant injuries," and police said that a bystander who intervened during the alleged attack was also injured.

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His wife, Maria Garcia, told The Post last week that she didn't expect her husband to survive.

Garcia also thought the attack was politically motivated.

Police tape outside the Escondido home where an elderly man was critical injured and a good Samaritan hurt after intervening in an apparent attack.

Police tape outside the Escondido home where an elderly man was critical injured and a good Samaritan hurt after intervening in an apparent attack. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man named Thomas Caleb Butler on an attempted murder charge. (onscene.tv)

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"He tried to kill my husband, you know," she told CBS 8. "It's terrible. I don't know what kind of hate... what heart, the black heart."

"They don't like the flags. I don't know why. I support America. My husband is [a] veteran," she said.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.

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