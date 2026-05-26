Veteran owner of iconic 'Trump House' dies after vicious alleged beating by stranger

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The owner of an iconic pro-America and President Donald Trump-themed home in southern California has died from injuries sustained in a savage alleged attack by a stranger last week.

Police announced Sunday night that Kerry Sheron, 69, passed away after several days in critical condition in the hospital. Sheron, a U.S. Army veteran, owned a home in Escondido, California, adorned with American flags and pro-Trump memorabilia.

The attack occurred outside Sheron's property, which for years was subject to complaints and vandalism.

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia described the vicious attack, allegedly perpetrated by 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler. He said Sheron was punched in the jaw once and fell to the ground before the suspect hit him several more times in the head, according to NBC 7.

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Butler was taken into custody without incident after a brief search, and was charged with attempted murder. Police said the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is "reviewing the circumstances to determine whether charges will be amended."

According to a friend of Butler's, he was a Navy veteran with PTSD.

The California Post reported that Butler "sits in his room and thinks everyone is coming to get him," according to the friend, and that despite taking medication, his condition was deteriorating.

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"This is the guy that plays with Legos and Star Wars stuff," Butler's friend reportedly said.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Escondido, California police officers responded to reports of an assault at the intersection of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street, adjacent to the "Trump House."

They found a man, later identified as Sheron, "suffering from significant injuries," and police said that a bystander who intervened during the alleged attack was also injured.

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His wife, Maria Garcia, told The Post last week that she didn't expect her husband to survive.

Garcia also thought the attack was politically motivated.

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"He tried to kill my husband, you know," she told CBS 8 . "It's terrible. I don't know what kind of hate... what heart, the black heart."

"They don't like the flags. I don't know why. I support America. My husband is [a] veteran," she said.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.