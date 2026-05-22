UFO insider claims US has bodies of 4 different alien species from downed spacecraft in government custody

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New claims that the United States has recovered remains of four separate species of alien life are sending shockwaves throughout the UFO disclosure movement, further drumming up conversations surrounding the government’s knowledge of otherworldly life.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, a CIA-funded researcher and former Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program advisor, announced the new revelation while appearing at a UFO roundtable on Steve Bartlett’s "The Diary of a CEO" podcast alongside "Age of Disclosure" director Dan Farrah last week.

"Given the level of quality of their technology, if they didn’t want to be seen, we wouldn’t be seeing them," Puthoff said on the podcast. "So it seems like, I would say there’s evidence that, for whatever reason, they’re wanting to be seen."

Puthoff went on to claim that federal officials have recovered four separate types of extraterrestrial life from various UFOs.

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"People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types," Puthoff said. "Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life."

While Puthoff did not elaborate on the specific types of suspected alien species, his former AAWSAP colleague Dr. Eric Davis previously revealed they included Nordics, Grays, Insectoids and Reptilians, according to the New York Post.

Citing intelligence reports last year, Davis reportedly claimed that each of the biological lifeforms pulled from supposed UFO wreckage is similar to humans in appearance, since they possess two arms and a pair of legs.

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The revelation does not come as a surprise to experts within the UFO disclosure movement.

"Depending upon the UFO researchers that I have talked to, they talk about there being many variations on those four forms. I have also heard that there are amphibian type UFOs or aliens. So yes, there are claims that there were many different species visiting us," Kent Heckenlively, author of "Catastrophic Disclosure," told Fox News Digital.

Of the four alien species believed to have been previously recovered by U.S. officials, the Nordics bear the most similar resemblance to humans, with Grays often believed to consist of "small, massive-eyed, hairless creatures," the Post reported.

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"The most commonly described aliens are the Grays, and there's been a lot of discussion about whether they are essentially the designed beings for our world. They seem to have the easiest time moving around and they're the most commonly sighted aliens," Heckenlively said.

Reptilians are reportedly depicted as lizard-like creatures with scales and a long tail, and often walk on two legs.

The fourth species – Insectoids – reportedly resemble a praying mantis and are bug-like beings.

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"The Insectoids seem to be rarely seen," Heckenlively added. "But when they are described by people, they are often described as the beings in charge, which is a little bit terrifying to me."

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The latest revelation comes amid a push from President Donald Trump’s administration to increase transparency regarding UAP discoveries, with a second batch of UFO documents being released by the Pentagon on Friday.

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While experts within the field often welcome the new sense of clarity within government agencies, Heckenlively insists that the American people deserve to be given evidence surrounding the discoveries.

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"The thing I always say is it's hard to tell just a little bit of the truth," Heckenlively said. "Once you start telling the truth, you’ve got to tell it all. So I really think that the Trump administration has shown that they are interested in getting the truth out. I think some of the releases have been truly remarkable."

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In 2023, former Air Force Intelligence officer and UAP Task Force member David Grusch provided congressional testimony claiming that the federal government possessed "non-human biologics" pulled from dozens of downed UFOs, the New York Post reported.

Grusch’s claims reportedly stemmed from Farah’s documentary, "Age of Disclosure," in which individuals involved in the alleged crash retrieval program provided information surrounding the discoveries.

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"A number of the people I interviewed in my film — senior intelligence officials — went on the record saying that there have been dozens of crashed craft of non-human origin over the years," Farah said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Elements of our government have recovered those crashes, and they've gotten out of that technology of non-human origin, and in some cases, non-human bodies that were on these craft," Farah said.

While questions continue to swirl regarding the possibility of biological lifeforms being in the possession of the federal government, Heckenlively is offering a stark warning surrounding the reality of aliens and humans coming into contact with each other.

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"It may not be that these aliens are demons, but maybe they have fundamentally different ways of approaching the world that we would find objectionable," Heckenlively told Fox News Digital, adding, "Maybe there are good reasons to stay apart from each other. Maybe they have just figured out there would be such inevitable clashes because we have such different views of morality that any contact should be extremely limited."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon for comment.