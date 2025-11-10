WATCH: Florida 15-year-old faces felony charge after alleged reckless electric dirt bike chase through traffic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old Florida boy is facing a felony charge after leading deputies on a dangerous electric dirt bike pursuit through rush-hour traffic Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they spotted the teen, identified as Kyle Vincent Siemon of Naples, around 6 p.m. riding recklessly along Golden Gate Parkway near 66th Street Southwest.

Dashcam video captured the teen dirt biker speeding and weaving through traffic. Authorities said that he showed "no regard for public safety."

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, Siemon took off, weaving through heavy traffic and reaching speeds of nearly 70 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies activated their lights and sirens, but Siemon repeatedly looked back as he fled, jumping sidewalks and cutting into lanes of oncoming cars.

The video captured the teen glancing back during the high-speed pursuit.

Because of the dangerous conditions, deputies quickly terminated the pursuit, officials said.

Moments later, Siemon lost control while riding down a hill near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Recreation Lane, where his bike became stuck in a ditch. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Siemon was transported to the Collier County jail for processing and faces a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, authorities said.

"This young man’s reckless riding put countless pedestrians and motorists at risk," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement. "I am grateful for the professional response of our deputies in bringing this incident to a safe resolution. Keeping our roads and sidewalks safe for everyone who lives, works and travels in Collier County is a top priority."