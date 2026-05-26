Alex Murdaugh trial clerk reemerges after explosive ruling upends murder conviction

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EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: The woman at the center of the collapse of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder convictions appeared calm and quiet Saturday morning, lounging on a swinging bench outside her South Carolina home after breakfast.

Rebecca "Becky" Hill, who was pictured around 11:45 a.m. on a porch swing drinking from a coffee mug with a small dog nearby, declined to comment on the case Saturday, citing a gag order and pending litigation.

Hill, who is now facing a civil lawsuit from Murdaugh over the scandal, resigned in 2024 after accusations of jury tampering emerged.

FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA CLERK IN MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE FELONIES

She allegedly made prejudicial remarks in front of jurors, including telling them to "watch him closely" so as not to be fooled.

In December 2025, she pleaded guilty to obstruction, perjury and misconduct charges and received a sentence of three years on probation.

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"There is no excuse for the mistakes I made," she told the court at sentencing last year. "I’m ashamed of them and will carry that shame the rest of my life."

A written opinion from the state's highest court accused her of a "breathtaking and disgraceful effort" to influence the jury and reversed Murdaugh's convictions on May 13.

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The court ruled unanimously that Hill had irreparably tainted the proceedings against Murdaugh in his high-profile trial over the shooting deaths of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.

"Both the State and Murdaugh's defense skillfully presented their cases to the jury as the trial court deftly presided over this complicated and high-profile matter," the court wrote. "However, their efforts were in vain because Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury."

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Although Murdaugh will get a new trial, he remains behind bars.

MURDAUGH FAMILY HOUSEKEEPER SAYS WHITE TRUCK ‘HAUNTS’ HER FROM NIGHT OF MURDERS YEARS AFTER

Paul Murdaugh, 22, had been awaiting trial for a deadly boat crash when he and his 52-year-old mother, Maggie, were gunned down on a family property on June 7, 2021.

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Alex placed the 911 call, telling the operator, "It's bad."

"I need the police and an ambulance immediately," he said in a recorded call. "My wife and child were shot badly."

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On March 2, 2023, jurors found him guilty of their deaths and he received consecutive sentences of life in prison without parole. After years of appeals, the state Supreme Court reversed those convictions earlier this month.

The former lawyer was separately convicted in state and federal courts of stealing millions of dollars from his own clients.

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His surviving son, Richard "Buster" Murdaugh," told Fox Nation's "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh" in an interview after the trial that he hadn't been convinced of his father's guilt.

"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," he said. "We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance."