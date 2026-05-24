US military carries out 'self-defense strikes' in Iran and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. US military carries out 'self-defense strikes' in Iran

2. Graham Platner embraces democratic socialism at Bernie Sanders rally

3. Cornyn under fire as Trump rallies base behind Paxton in Texas



MAJOR HEADLINES

'ISN'T IT WEIRD' — Spencer Pratt responds to Drew Carey's ‘serial scammer’ insult with Epstein jab. Continue reading …

SILENT TREATMENT — Congressional candidate refuses to say Pledge of Allegiance in resurfaced clips. Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD — NFL commentator says Jaxson Dart was 'pretty stupid' to introduce President Trump. Continue reading …

RUFF SHOT — Dog accidentally shoots woman during bizarre gas station incident in Nebraska. Continue reading …

SLAM DUNK — New York Knicks sweep Cavaliers to reach first NBA Finals since 1999. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

MAGA MUSCLE — Paxton-Cornyn runoff becomes latest loyalty test in Trump’s Republican Party. Continue reading …

LOYALTY LITMUS TEST — Omar confronted on camera over GOP proposal targeting foreign-born lawmakers. Continue reading …

GARDEN STATE CLASH — Dems spend Memorial Day protesting at ICE facility. Continue reading …

'STRATEGIC ALLY' — Rubio pushes back on India's concerns over US visa curbs, says policy must be 'America First' under Trump. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

'COWARDLY' COMMENTS — Controversial Democrat goes after 'American Sniper' — his widow immediately hits back. Continue reading …

FEAR FACTOR — CNBC anchor thinks CEOs are 'very scared' to criticize Trump because the fear of retaliation. Continue reading …

STANDING OVATION — Hollywood icon reminds a fractured nation of the brilliance of the Constitution. Continue reading …

LATE NIGHT FEUD — Trump was 'personally involved' in canceling Stephen Colbert, longtime late night reporter claims. Continue reading …

OPINION

CARLOS TRUJILLO & ALBERTO MARTINEZ — Trump understands what Washington politicians forgot: Cuba is a major threat to America. Continue reading …

AMMON BLAIR — Iran’s proxy war has crossed oceans and is now knocking on America’s door. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

FAR, FAR AWAY — Fans send clear message to Disney's Star Wars as 'The Mandalorian' hits theaters. Continue reading …

'I DON'T UNDERSTAND IT' — 'Forrest Gump' star reveals why he finally chose to leave California. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on grocery giants and Lincoln landmarks. Take the quiz here …

SWING AND A MISS — Livvy Dunne reacts after explicit comment caught on camera in Canada goes viral. Continue reading …

GRILL THRILL — Celebrity chef reveals why burgers are ever-popular. See video ...

WATCH

CHAD WOLF — Gunman's approach raises questions about Secret Service presence at White House. See video …

JOEY JONES — Graham Platner is hiding behind the Purple Hearts of fellow vets. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Texas’ GOP Senate runoff tests President Trump’s influence and the party’s midterm direction. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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