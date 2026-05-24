Ritzy private academy attended by Kardashian kids faces trial in bizarre 'kissing club' scandal

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A disturbing lawsuit accusing California's prestigious Sierra Canyon School of ignoring a student-run "kissing club" involving alleged sexual abuse of children as young as seven will now move forward publicly after a judge denied the school’s request to handle the case behind closed doors.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David B. Gelfound ruled Thursday that Sierra Canyon School could not move the lawsuit into private proceedings, allowing the case to continue publicly toward a possible jury trial, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of a now-nine-year-old girl identified as E.K., who was allegedly just seven years old when the abuse began.

The family alleges older female students operated a "kissing club" inside school bathrooms where younger children were pressured and coerced into sexual acts, including kissing, genital touching and oral copulation, according to court documents reviewed by FOX 11.

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The lawsuit claims the behavior escalated because of inadequate supervision by teachers and administrators at the prestigious Chatsworth campus, which has educated celebrity children including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bronny and Bryce James, Willow Smith and other high-profile students.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, E.K.’s mother, Pantea, emotionally described the toll the alleged abuse has taken on her family, saying she felt helpless watching her daughter suffer harm she believes could have been prevented had stronger protections been in place at the school.

"As a mother, the feeling of being hopeless and not being able to protect my child from this harm that 100% could have been avoided is crushing," she said. "My focus is on the systems and the safeguards that have failed to protect my child."

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The lawsuit also alleges school officials later discovered videos of the incidents on students’ cellphones but failed to promptly notify law enforcement or families, potentially violating California mandatory child abuse reporting laws.

Judge Gelfound referenced the severity of the allegations in his written ruling.

"Here, (the parents) allege that E.K. was repeatedly harassed and bullied by older students during school hours, including forcing her to kiss older girls and touch their genital area," the judge reportedly wrote.

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"(The parents) further allege that the activity was allowed to continue because of the lack of adequate supervision by teachers, administrators and other agents, and that when Sierra Canyon became aware of the bullying and assault, it took no action."

Attorney Sam Dordulian, who represents the family, told FOX 11 this is the second lawsuit filed against Sierra Canyon involving similar allegations.

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Sierra Canyon has denied the allegations and says school officials took concerns about student welfare seriously once they were raised in 2024, maintaining that administrators conducted a thorough review and implemented what they believed were appropriate corrective measures.

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"Please know that protecting our students and ensuring that the truth is upheld remain at the core of our mission," the school said in a statement to Fox 11. "We have never ignored concerns related to student care."

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The school added that the allegations are "untrue and do not accurately reflect what occurred," and continues to dispute the family’s claims, arguing the allegations misrepresent what actually happened on campus.

Sierra Canyon School has long been known as a celebrity-favorite campus attended by the Kardashian-Jenners, the children of LeBron James, Will Smith and Jamie Foxx, along with a long list of elite basketball prospects and future NBA players.

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The case has attracted widespread attention because of Sierra Canyon’s reputation as one of Southern California’s most elite private schools, known for educating the children of celebrities, entertainers and professional athletes. Tuition for high school students reportedly exceeds $46,000 annually before additional fees and expenses.

Located in Chatsworth, Sierra Canyon is a private college-preparatory school serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

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Now that the judge has refused to move the case into private proceedings, the lawsuit enters the discovery phase, where attorneys could seek internal emails, school records, disciplinary files and sworn testimony as both sides prepare for a possible jury trial.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sierra Canyon School and attorneys representing the family for additional comment.