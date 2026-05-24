Marine veteran and Boston firefighter dies after rescue efforts at massive house blaze

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A veteran Boston firefighter and Marine Corps veteran was killed while battling a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester, city officials said Sunday.

Firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department and member of Rescue 2, died after responding to the fire Saturday night on Treadway Road.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert T. Kilduff who tragically [was] killed in the line of duty tonight at a 3-alarm fire on Treadway Road," the Boston Fire Department wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Mayor Michelle Wu called Kilduff a hero and said all residents safely escaped the fire because of the efforts of firefighters on scene.

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"Boston lost a hero," Wu said. "Firefighter Robert Kilduff, Jr. came from a family of firefighters, and he held this calling as the highest duty to serve and protect. Because of his actions, working alongside his fellow firefighters, every resident came out of the flames safe and sound.

"On behalf of the City of Boston, we extend our deepest condolences to the Kilduff family and all of Bobby’s loved ones," she continued. "The Kilduff family has given everything in service to this country and this City.

"Boston will forever honor Firefighter Kilduff’s dedication and service with the most profound gratitude."

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Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall described Kilduff — affectionately known as "BK" — as a respected firefighter from a family deeply rooted in the department.

"Bobby, affectionately known as BK, was a dedicated firefighter, a proud member of a family deeply rooted in the fire service, and a respected brother to all who had the privilege to serve beside him," Marshall said. "He embodied the courage, commitment, and selflessness that define this profession."

According to Boston 25 News, Kilduff, 53, suffered critical injuries after falling from the third floor of the burning home while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

FOX 25 in Boston reported that firefighters and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Kilduff later died from his injuries.

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FOX 25 in Boston also reported that Kilduff had participated in a technical rescue earlier the same day, helping save another person before responding to the fatal fire.

Gov. Maura Healey ordered flags at state buildings across Massachusetts lowered to half-staff in Kilduff’s honor.

"Heartbroken by the loss of Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr., who gave his life while battling a fire in Dorchester," Healey wrote on X. "As a Marine and third-generation firefighter, Bobby dedicated his life to protecting others.

"Countless people are alive today because of his courage and service — including the five residents who made it out of that building safely.

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"Keeping his family and the entire Boston Fire Department in my prayers," she added.

The fire displaced five people and spread through all three floors of the home before burning through the roof, according to FOX 25. Officials said the cause remains under investigation.