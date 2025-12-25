Santa with CCW gets pulled over, tells Ohio deputy 'you got to protect yourself' during festive traffic stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Santa almost landed on the naughty list, but no coal was issued.

An older couple dressed as St. Nick and Mrs. Claus were pulled over for speeding in Ohio while traveling to visit their daughter.

A deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office approached the vehicle and immediately became starstruck.

"Santa," the deputy is heard saying while laughing, according to bodycam footage released by the sheriff's office.

The man dressed as St. Nick told the deputy he has a "CCW," a permit for a concealed carry weapon.

"Santa has a CCW?" the deputy replied. "Times are rough."

"You got to protect yourself," Santa said.

The deputy asked the bearded driver for his driver's license and explained that he pulled him over for speeding.

Santa got out of the vehicle, noting that he was "100 years old" as he struggled to exit the vehicle.

"Santa, slow your speed down," the deputy said.

"It’s Nick, you know!" Mrs. Claus said from the passenger seat.

"I’ll get Rudolph on you!" Santa told the deputy.

The deputy then asked Santa for a photo. All three then wished one another a Merry Christmas.

"Ho ho *hold on!* Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted flying a little too fast through Fulton County. No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down. Christmas is still on schedule! Stay safe and happy holidays!" the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.