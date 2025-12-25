Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Santa with CCW gets pulled over, tells Ohio deputy 'you got to protect yourself' during festive traffic stop

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam footage of the lighthearted Christmas encounter

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Santa Claus gets pulled over for speeding in Ohio Video

Santa Claus gets pulled over for speeding in Ohio

A couple dressed as St. Nick and Mrs. Claus almost landed on the naughty list. (Credit: Fulton County Ohio Sheriff via Facebook)

Santa almost landed on the naughty list, but no coal was issued.

An older couple dressed as St. Nick and Mrs. Claus were pulled over for speeding in Ohio while traveling to visit their daughter. 

A deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office approached the vehicle and immediately became starstruck.

A man dressed as Santa was pulled over

A man dressed as Santa Claus was pulled over in Ohio for speeding and told a deputy he had a concealed-carry weapon permit.   (Fulton County Ohio Sheriff)

"Santa," the deputy is heard saying while laughing, according to bodycam footage released by the sheriff's office. 

The man dressed as St. Nick told the deputy he has a "CCW," a permit for a concealed carry weapon.

"Santa has a CCW?" the deputy replied. "Times are rough."

"You got to protect yourself," Santa said. 

The deputy asked the bearded driver for his driver's license and explained that he pulled him over for speeding. 

Man dressed as Santa pulled over

Police bodycam footage shows a driver dressed as Santa getting pulled over in Ohio.  (Fulton County Ohio Sheriff)

Santa got out of the vehicle, noting that he was "100 years old" as he struggled to exit the vehicle. 

"Santa, slow your speed down," the deputy said. 

"It’s Nick, you know!" Mrs. Claus said from the passenger seat.

"I’ll get Rudolph on you!" Santa told the deputy. 

The deputy then asked Santa for a photo. All three then wished one another a Merry Christmas.

Man dressed as Santa pulled over

Santa Claus was pulled over for speeding in Ohio.  (Fulton County Ohio Sheriff)

"Ho ho *hold on!* Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted flying a little too fast through Fulton County. No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down. Christmas is still on schedule! Stay safe and happy holidays!" the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook. 

