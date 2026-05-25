Anti-ICE protesters clash with agents outside New Jersey detention center as Gov. Sherrill denied entry

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Anti-ICE protesters and authorities clashed Monday outside a New Jersey detention facility where critics allege illegal immigrants are being held in appalling conditions.

Protesters attempted to form a human chain outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill attempted to gain access to the building but was refused entry, according to local reports.

"My request for access to Delaney Hall was formally denied this morning, raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view," Sherrill said, according to Patch.

"I have long opposed private detention facilities and will continue to advocate for the closure of Delaney Hall and against any expansion of mass detention facilities in New Jersey, like the proposed facility in Roxbury," the governor added.

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Some protesters threw water and yelled at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who were seen detaining several demonstrators, WPIX-TV reported.

Protesters and onlookers were heard screaming at ICE agents, who ordered the crowd to move to a grassy area off the road. Agents and protesters stood face-to-face before the situation calmed down.

"No more ICE!" protesters chanted. Others shouted, "Free them all!"

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Meanwhile, hundreds of detainees inside have launched a hunger and labor strike, as advocates allege they live in poor conditions and are denied medical treatment and visits. In a group letter released last week, nearly 300 detainees said they live in "inhumane" conditions, citing bad food and medical neglect.

The letter acknowledged that they entered the United States illegally, noting that they now feel "kidnapped."

"Initially, we ask for forgiveness for the way we entered the United States, but given the circumstances we were living in our countries, which placed our lives and those of some members of our families in danger," the letter states. "We feel vulnerable and, in a way, kidnapped—detained without justification—not to mention that we are being tortured physically and psychologically due to the poor food resources provided in these detention centers."

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that all detainees are provided with three meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries.

"Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers, the spokesperson said. "Certified dieticians evaluate meals. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens."

Family members and loved ones have been holding a vigil outside the facility since Friday.

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In February 2025, then-Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the facility was housing "murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members."

Several elected officials have recently visited the facility or called for its closure, including Sen. Andy Kim and Reps. Rob Menendez Jr., Nellie Pou, LaMonica McIver, Analilia Mejia, and Frank Pallone Jr.