Baby pulled from vehicle trapped in raging floodwaters in dramatic rescue caught on video

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Body camera footage has captured the dramatic rescue of a baby trapped inside a vehicle stranded in rising floodwaters on Saturday as floodwaters appeared to sweep the car toward a creek in Beeville, Texas.

The incident, which occurred about 100 miles southeast of San Antonio, unfolded as heavy storms dumped rain across the region, rapidly turning roadways dangerous.

According to police, the sudden downpour overwhelmed a low-water crossing, catching a vehicle as it entered the crossing.

"Recently, officers and firefighters responded after a vehicle drove into a flooded creek crossing and began getting pushed by the rushing water," Beeville Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

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Officials warned that conditions deteriorated within minutes, noting that fast-moving rain left no time for barricades to be placed before the vehicle arrived at the crossing.

A fire chief assisting at the scene had attempted to flag down the driver, who ultimately did not see the crew in time, police said.

Footage shows the vehicle becoming stranded as water levels rapidly rose, reaching up to the top of its wheels. An officer in the video can also be heard reporting that the car was being pushed toward a creek by the surging water.

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As crews assessed the situation, the driver was heard screaming to a nearby officer that a baby was inside the vehicle.

The responding officer then ran through the floodwaters, opened the door, and pulled out the carriage containing the infant.

After carrying the baby back to safety, another responder was seen quickly using a jacket to shield the child from the continuing rain.

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"Thankfully, nobody was hurt," police said, indicating that the driver was also safely rescued from the vehicle.

Beeville police used the video as a stark warning about the dangers of floodwaters, stressing that "what may look passable one minute can quickly become dangerous the next."

"It does not take much moving water to push a vehicle off the roadway, and by the time you realize how dangerous it is, it can already be too late," the department said.

"If barricades are up around a roadway or crossing, please do not drive around them. They are there for a reason. Going around barricades not only puts lives at risk, but it is also a criminal offense."

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Drivers are urged to slow down during heavy rain and avoid flooded areas, including creek crossings and other low-lying roadways.

"No errand, shortcut, or destination is worth risking your life or your family’s safety," police added.