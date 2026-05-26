Skydiver dies after midair collision with another jumper during group jump in Washington state

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A skydiver died Sunday following a reported midair collision between two jumpers, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Colville, northeast of Washington state, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

The impact occurred during a scheduled group jump involving multiple participants, officials said, adding that several staff members reportedly watched the tragedy unfold as the victim appeared to become unresponsive during the descent.

"Authorities are investigating a fatal skydiving incident that occurred at West Plains Skydiving involving two jumpers during a scheduled group jump," ACSO said in a Facebook post.

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"On scene, Deputies learned of a mid-air collision resulting in one of the skydivers becoming deceased and the second sustaining injuries requiring additional treatment at a medical facility," the office added.

The victim was identified as Randy Hubbs, of the Kennewick area in southeastern Washington. The second skydiver was identified as Nicole Klein, of the Colville area.

According to authorities, staff members observed and tracked Hubbs from about 500 feet above ground level after the collision.

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Among the 11 individuals scheduled to participate in the jump operation, multiple staff members were able to observe and track Hubbs as the incident unfolded, officials reported.

Preliminary findings indicated that Hubbs became unresponsive after colliding with Klein, with witnesses reporting that his head and arms appeared to go limp following the impact.

"Following the collision, Randy Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and was no longer in control of his parachute canopy," authorities said.

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Hubbs then drifted north and away from the designated drop zone before disappearing beyond a hill to the northeast, officials said.

Adams County Dispatch later received reports of a medical emergency in the 2000 block of E. Schoessler Road involving two injured skydivers.

Deputies responded to the scene and investigated the incident. Hubbs was later released into the care of the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Officials added that weather conditions do not appear to have been a contributing factor in the incident.

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West Plains Skydiving told local media both jumpers were experienced and using personally owned equipment. The company said Hubbs had completed more than 800 jumps, while Klein had completed about 900.

"We offer our deepest condolences to those impacted by this incident," ACSO said.

The investigation remains ongoing.