Video shows mob of teens invading NYC Church of Scientology in social media stunt

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A mob of teenagers and young adults stormed the Church of Scientology of New York in early May, causing over $10,000 worth of damage in a ransacking spree inspired by a viral social media trend, video obtained by Fox News Digital shows.

The May 2 incident saw more than 30 people storm through a locked door on the church's West 46th Street side entrance while churchgoers were attending a service.

The vandals threw chairs and destroyed property as video showed some of them smiling and spraying security cameras with substances from a can. Some were carrying professional-style cameras to document the event, seemingly inspired by a similar trend on the West Coast.

Los Angeles teens have taken to engaging in so called "speed runs," where they storm into city Scientology churches and film their attempt to stay inside the place of worship for as long as possible.

The New York edition resulted in hate crime charges for two of the alleged participants. 29-year-old Jaelen Dinkens and 21-year-old Mohammed Amolegbe were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault as hate crimes while 28-year-old Tashaun Simms was charged with obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

Participants in the episode also injured an employee of the church, a 30-year-old who sustained minor injuries after being kicked in the leg.

"Some online have referred to these incidents as ‘speed running.’ In reality, they involve organized trespasses into religious and public information facilities for social media attention," the church said.

"A group of individuals forced their way into the Church of Scientology New York, broke a locked door to gain entry, and rushed into the building," the church added.

"The disruption endangered staff, parishioners and visitors, including individuals attending a seminar at the time. This was not a peaceful visit or lawful protested. It was a coordinated act involving forced entry, property damage, and physical aggression inside a house of worship."