Florida man in bunny helmet allegedly led police on 120 mph chase before surrendering to troopers

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A Florida man wearing an unusual motorcycle helmet is accused of leading police on a hare-raising chase in which he allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph as he attempted to out-hop authorities.

The incident unfolded just after 11 p.m. Sunday, when authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) were led on a high-speed pursuit by a motorcyclist wearing a bunny helmet along U.S. Highway 19 near Jessup Lane in Pasco County, according to FOX 35.

Troopers reportedly noticed a motorcyclist moving at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic with its license plate flipped upward.

After the motorcyclist allegedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop, authorities launched a pursuit, FOX 35 reported.

WATCH: FLORIDA 15-YEAR-OLD FACES FELONY CHARGE AFTER ALLEGED RECKLESS ELECTRIC DIRT BIKE CHASE THROUGH TRAFFIC

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Dalton Hubbert, allegedly led police on a dangerous chase in which he reached speeds of up to 120 mph and ran red lights, the outlet reported.

The pursuit came to an end shortly before 11:30 p.m., when Hubbert reportedly pulled over on Commercial Way in North Weeki Wachee and surrendered to authorities.

Photos released by FHP show Hubbert being taken into custody wearing a fuzzy white bunny helmet.

Hubbert was subsequently transported back to Pasco County to face charges of reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit and use or display of a weapon during the commission of a felony, according to FOX 35.

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Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.