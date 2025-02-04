Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

Florida man nabbed allegedly trying to outrun troopers while wearing Dalmatian onesie

Man escaped after being shot with a stun gun twice, authorities say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Florida man donning Dalmatian onesie outruns Florida troopers

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested Dylan Keith Devereaux, after he allegedly led them on a car and foot chase. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

A Florida man was recently arrested after leading authorities on a wild chase on Jan. 27 while wearing a Dalmatian onesie, according to police.

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with fleeing to elude, escaping, reckless driving, leaving the scene involving property damage, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, depriving a law enforcement officer of equipment, drug equipment possession, possession of a new legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, and petit larceny, according to court records.

Just after 12 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers attempted to pull Devereaux over for driving recklessly, at a high rate of speed.

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with eluding Florida troopers while wearing a onesie. (Florida Highway Patrol)

FLORIDA MAN FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES IN DEATH OF INFANT DAUGHTER: 'DON'T KNOW HOW A FATHER COULD DO THIS'

After initiating a chase, Devereaux crashed into a tree and took off running, according to an arrest report. He was shot with a stun gun and fell to the ground.

As troopers were handcuffing him, a fight ensued and Devereaux was shot with the stun gun again, according to the report. 

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with eluding Florida troopers while wearing a onesie. (Florida Highway Patrol)

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY CALLING FOR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ON FACEBOOK; SECRET SERVICE INVESTIGATING

Devereaux escaped once more and took off running toward the woods with one handcuff on, troopers noted.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and a 3-year-old K-9 tracked Devereaux to his nearby home, according to FHP.

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with eluding Florida troopers while wearing a onesie. (Florida Highway Patrol)

The suspect's girlfriend told troopers she did not want them near her home since she had drugs inside and did not want to go to jail, according to the report. 

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with eluding Florida troopers while wearing a onesie. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Authorities allegedly found drugs inside the home and arrested the couple.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.