Florida man nabbed allegedly trying to outrun troopers while wearing Dalmatian onesie

A Florida man was recently arrested after leading authorities on a wild chase on Jan. 27 while wearing a Dalmatian onesie, according to police.

Dylan Keith Devereaux, 36, is charged with fleeing to elude, escaping, reckless driving, leaving the scene involving property damage, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, depriving a law enforcement officer of equipment, drug equipment possession, possession of a new legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, and petit larceny, according to court records.

Just after 12 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers attempted to pull Devereaux over for driving recklessly, at a high rate of speed.

After initiating a chase, Devereaux crashed into a tree and took off running, according to an arrest report. He was shot with a stun gun and fell to the ground.

As troopers were handcuffing him, a fight ensued and Devereaux was shot with the stun gun again, according to the report.

Devereaux escaped once more and took off running toward the woods with one handcuff on, troopers noted.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and a 3-year-old K-9 tracked Devereaux to his nearby home, according to FHP.

The suspect's girlfriend told troopers she did not want them near her home since she had drugs inside and did not want to go to jail, according to the report.

Authorities allegedly found drugs inside the home and arrested the couple.