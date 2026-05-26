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Police and Law Enforcement

Chicago sees at least 25 shot over Memorial Day weekend as police cancel officers' days off

No confirmed homicides were reported despite the high number of shootings across the city

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Chicago teen takeovers lead to chaos, Mayor Johnson faces backlash Video

Chicago teen takeovers lead to chaos, Mayor Johnson faces backlash

Chicago faced chaotic teen takeovers over Memorial Day weekend, with five police officers struck by a car. Mayor Brandon Johnson's response has drawn criticism from Alderman Raymond Lopez, who argues against the mayor's rhetoric on accountability. Lopez stresses the importance of parental responsibility and urges voters to demand effective solutions to the city's crime issues.

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Chicago police said at least 25 people were shot in the city over Memorial Day weekend.

The Chicago Police Department told ABC7 News that at least 25 people were shot in the city over the long weekend.

The shootings include four teenagers who were shot on Chicago's West Side. Chicago police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday when they found three female teenagers and a male teen who all had gunshot wounds and ranged in age from 14 to 18, according to Fox Chicago.

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Chicago police

Chicago police said 25 people were shot over Memorial Day weekend. (Fox News)

Police said the suspect ran away along with other teenagers in the area. The teens were taken to a local hospital and listed in good condition.

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There were no confirmed homicides over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

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Chicago police vehicle

Police said 25 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. (Fox News)

One man was also shot while driving on Chicago's West Side on Sunday night in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said a 33-year-old man was driving when an individual in a golden-colored car began firing shots at him.

The man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the left thigh and is expected to survive. Police said no suspects are in custody.

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Days off for Chicago Police officers were canceled over Memorial Day weekend as part of the department's Summer Safety Strategy, as Superintendent Larry Snelling said it might be a rough season.

"We want to make sure to stop people from being harmed," Snelling said. "They should be safe and enjoy our city. Look around, it’s a beautiful city. We want to make sure people can enjoy it."

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Chicago Police Department officers responding to an incident in Chicago

Chicago Police Department officers respond to an incident in Chicago, Illinois, on March 29, 2022. (Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called on parents to keep tabs on their children as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer.

"I'm counting on our parents and our adults to do more. Know where your children are, know what they're engaged in," Johnson said. "We have just laid out plethora of activities that they can engage in, and so that's why we are using every single entity of government for our Chicago Public Schools, through our park districts, through our libraries. There's not a place, a neighborhood where activity can exist that won't be available; but our parents, our adults, all of us have to put in the hard work."

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

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