Dog accidentally fires shotgun, striking woman yards away during chaotic gas station stop

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A dog reportedly triggered a shotgun inside a truck during a stop at a Nebraska gas station Saturday, sending a blast through the vehicle and injuring a woman in another vehicle several yards away, according to local reports, citing Nebraska authorities.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon when the vehicle pulled into Short Stop, a gas station and convenience store, located at 2002 Avenue I, KNOP reported.

According to the Scottsbluff Police Department, the dog remained inside the vehicle after the owner stepped into the store. Another passenger riding along also stepped outside but stayed near the front passenger-side door, the outlet said.

During that time, the dog reportedly moved around in the rear seat area and came into contact with a shotgun stored in the vehicle. The firearm appeared to have a live round in the chamber and was discharged after being triggered, the authorities indicated.

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The blast reportedly passed through the vehicle’s front passenger-side door, traveled out of the parking lot, and struck a woman who was stopped at a nearby traffic light several yards away.

Police said a shotgun pellet struck the upper portion of her right arm, which was resting out the window at the time, according to KNOP.

Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, and a family member transported her to Regional West Medical Center for treatment, the outlet added.

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No other injuries were reported.

Police said the incident was initially reported as involving a BB gun, but responding officers were later informed that it involved a shotgun, according to the outlet.

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Investigators also noted damage to the vehicle’s passenger-side door consistent with a shotgun blast, KNOP added.

The Scottsbluff Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Scottsbluff Police Department for more information.