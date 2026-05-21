Viral teen takeovers unleash chaos nationwide as malls, beaches and restaurants become battlegrounds

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From upscale waterfront neighborhoods to malls, parks and packed restaurants, viral "teen takeovers" are erupting across the country with police responding to fights, robberies, vandalism and gunfire as massive crowds of juveniles overwhelm public spaces.

In recent months, chaotic scenes have unfolded from Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard to a Georgia beach pier, a downtown Detroit entertainment district, a Wisconsin shopping mall and a packed Chipotle restaurant where screaming teens hurled chairs as customers scrambled for safety.

Here are five teen takeovers that made headlines across the nation recently:

Viral Chipotle teen takeover descends into all-out chaos

One of the year’s wildest takeover scenes exploded inside a packed Washington, D.C., Chipotle, where screaming teens were caught on camera throwing chairs, brawling and sending horrified customers scrambling for safety.

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The now-viral footage showed adults and young children huddled in the corner of the Navy Yard restaurant as groups of juveniles hurled furniture across the dining area on May 16. At one point, a suspect appeared to use a child’s high chair as a weapon before throwing it across the restaurant.

The Metro Police Department later released surveillance images of four juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the melee, while the FBI announced a $5,000 reward per suspect and local police offered an additional $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions.

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"These are not harmless gatherings. They are violent and they are disruptive," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said after the footage went viral. "It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt that they could get away with it."

Violent DC teen takeover erupts into gunfire in upscale Navy Yard

Hundreds of teens flooded Washington, D.C.’s trendy Navy Yard neighborhood on March 14, overwhelming the area with fights, robberies and gunfire despite a newly established juvenile curfew zone.

WATCH: ROWDY TEENAGERS SWARM DC NAVY YARD IN WATERFRONT TAKEOVER DESPITE POLICE JUVENILE CURFEW ZONE

Police said the crowd began gathering near First Street and New Jersey Avenue SE before swelling to roughly 200 teens by the evening. Video showed large groups of black-clad teens running through the streets screaming and fighting as officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

Authorities said one teen fired a gun into the air inside a park while other juveniles were assaulted and robbed during the chaos. Police ultimately arrested two juveniles and recovered two firearms.

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"Blue cities need to wake up," former Biden White House advisor Yemisi Egbewole wrote on X after the chaos erupted.

Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll condemned the violence and said "the behavior would not be tolerated."

Georgia beach town erupts in panic after gunfire at teen takeover

What began as an "unpermitted pop-up event" near Georgia’s Tybee Island Pier quickly turned chaotic when police say gunfire rang out, sending massive crowds of teens stampeding across the beach community on April 4.

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Authorities said hundreds of people gathered near the popular pier and pavilion area before officers heard a single gunshot and watched the crowd scatter in panic. Video released by police captured hordes of teens sprinting away from the packed beachfront area.

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"We were here, but… it was like, drunk white girls. Just a cloud of white girls just walking around," one witness told local media after the scene spiraled into chaos.

CHICAGO MAYOR WARNS OF ‘TEEN TREND’ AFTER TAKEOVER CHAOS, VIOLENCE CONCERNS GROW

Investigators later searched for two individuals seen emerging from beneath the pier as police worked to determine where the gunshot originated.

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Downtown Detroit overrun by roving teen mobs

Downtown Detroit descended into chaos on April 11 when crowds of teens flooded city streets during a takeover that police say had been heavily promoted on social media.

Viral videos showed large groups running through downtown as officers moved in to break up the gathering. Authorities confirmed a gun was fired during the chaos, though no injuries were reported, and multiple teens were detained as police attempted to regain control.

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The incident unfolded just one day after city leaders and youth organizers publicly discussed the growing takeover trend and called for safer gathering spaces for teens.

"Last week we all saw what has been called as teen takeovers happen not only in Detroit, but around the nation," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said ahead of the incident.

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Mall melee explodes as hundreds swarm Wisconsin shopping center

Hundreds of teens descended on Wisconsin’s Bayshore Mall after social media posts advertising a "takeover" event went viral, sparking fights and chaos throughout the shopping center on March 29.

Police had increased security at the mall ahead of the gathering after learning about the plans online, but authorities were still overwhelmed as fights broke out across the property and crowds of teens flooded the shopping plaza.

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One shocking video appeared to show a teen shoved through the doors of a Kohl’s department store as screaming spectators filmed the brawl. Other footage showed hooded teens running through the plaza throwing punches and fleeing from police.

Authorities ultimately arrested 13 individuals on charges ranging from disorderly conduct and battery to resisting an officer as businesses and shoppers were left caught in the chaos.

Cities scramble to contain growing takeover trend

As summer approaches, law enforcement agencies and city leaders across the country are warning that the viral takeover trend shows little sign of slowing down.

Many of the gatherings are organized on social media and can swell within hours, leaving businesses, residents and police scrambling as fights, vandalism and even gunfire erupt in crowded public spaces.

Officials in several cities have responded with increased patrols, curfews and mass arrests, while others are pushing for expanded youth programs and tougher accountability for parents whose children are caught participating in the chaos.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Peter D'Abrosca and Eric Mack contributed to this report.