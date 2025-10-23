FBI director warns illegal gambling sting is 'just the start' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. FBI director warns illegal gambling sting is 'just the start'

2. Trump ends Canada trade talks over 'egregious' Ronald Reagan tariff ad

3. Biden DOJ chiefs personally signed off on Trump investigation

MAJOR HEADLINES

LEGENDS CLASH – Charles Barkley erupts during heated gambling scandal debate. Continue reading …

ABANDON SHIP – Harris fundraiser reportedly met with 'profanity-laced rejection' as DNC donors flee. Continue reading …

DEADLY DEFIANCE – Duffy releases bombshell report on illegal trucker who caused deadly crash. Continue reading …

'DIRECT THREAT' – U-Haul driver ignored commands before shots fired at Coast Guard base: video. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN – Pritzker repeats claim that Trump immigration crackdown is racially motivated. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FINAL PUSH – Polls show 'dead heat' in New Jersey governor race as Trump allies rally behind Ciattarelli. Continue reading …

‘STAND DOWN’ – Trump admin fires back at Pelosi's threat to arrest federal immigration agents. Continue reading …

GOING VIRTUAL – VA GOP candidate enlists AI to represent Dem opponent after she rejected debate offers. Continue reading …

CARTEL HUNT – Trump fires back at B-1 bomber report while warning drug smugglers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HISTORY HYPOCRITES – Hawley turns tables on reporter when asked if White House renovation is destroying history. Continue reading …

BLIND LOYALTY – Karine Jean-Pierre has rocky rollout for book as reviews pan Biden defense, platitudes. Continue reading …

NEXT MOVE – Rogan floats hilarious Trump plan for liberal stronghold. Continue reading …

OPINION

HOWARD HUSOCK – Supreme Court case exposes liberal contradictions on race and segregation. Continue reading …

MARK ESPER – America’s allies are finally paying their fair share for defense. Now they must pay their bills. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

TECHNICAL FOULS – DOJ lists 7 games affected after inside information was allegedly leaked to gamblers. Continue reading …

HOT OR ICED? – Study says your drink choice could affect mood and digestion. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What rigged game did this NBA legend allegedly play? Which A-lister went incognito? Take the quiz here …

STATESIDE SIGHTS – 4 US locations make National Geographic's top places to visit worldwide. Continue reading …

SEASONAL SENSATION – Halloween "masterpiece" delights audience of young visitors. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – We're going to kill people who bring drugs into America. See video …

KASH PATEL – The only thing that the Democrats and these crazy liberals have is this paper tiger. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of President Trump’s new push to combat crime at home and abroad. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













