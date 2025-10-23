Expand / Collapse search
Rogan says it would be 'hilarious' if Trump became California governor after leaving office, fixed everything

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Podcaster Joe Rogan joked that when President Donald Trump’s term ends, he could pull one of the funniest political moves in history by becoming governor of California and restoring it to its former glory.

During his interview with "Triggernometry" hosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Rogan said many of the societal norms and public policies during the pandemic now feel like a far-left fever dream compared to today.

"I was just talking to a buddy of mine who's fleeing L.A. and he was like, ‘I can't anymore. I tried. I just f---ing, I hung in there. I can't do it anymore.’ He's like, everybody went crazy. It's like, there's something that happened because of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests and the riots," Rogan, an ex-Californian himself and frequent critic of its leaders, recalled on his podcast. 

"Like whatever the temperature of society was is like it hit societal global warming where it's like ‘It's time to investigate Greenland," Rogan said. "It's time to move north. Like this is a bad climate now. This sucks.’"

NEWSOM SAYS TRUMP HAS ‘RELENTLESS, UNHINGED’ OBSESSION WITH CALIFORNIA DURING STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Donald Trump/Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan argued that President Donald Trump proceeding to become a successful governor of California would be one of the most humorous twists in American history. (Getty Images)

Kisin agreed, arguing that the exodus of people from California speaks volumes. 

"L.A. is a perfect example of this because we talk about this all the time. You get out of the airport at LAX. You feel that L.A. sun on your skin, and you just go, ‘This is paradise,’" Kisin said. "And they f---ed it up so bad that people will literally pack up and leave paradise."

"What Donald Trump should do, is, when he leaves office, run for governor of California," Rogan said, laughing. "And just take over California and fix it."

LA COMEDIAN CALLS NEWSOM AN 'EMPTY SUIT' THAT ALLOWED THE CITY TO BE BURNED DOWN

Konstantin Kisin

Russian-British comedian and podcaster Konstantin Kisin argued that California is a paradise that has been squandered by poor leadership. (Screenshot/Youtube/OxfordUnion)

Rogan went on to say it would be "one of the funniest moments in American history" if Trump actually ran.

"It would be hilarious if he did. It would be one of the funniest things of all time, if an 82-year-old man steps into the office of governor of California," Rogan said before imitating Trump: "‘We’re going to fix everything. We’ve got a problem with water. I know how to get the water.’"

"It would be f---ing hilarious," Rogan concluded. 

Donald Trump

There has been frequent speculation about what President Donald Trump will do after his 2nd term in office. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

