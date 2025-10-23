Expand / Collapse search
Josh Hawley turns tables on CNN reporter when asked if Trump White House renovation is destroying history

Missouri senator cites statue destruction during George Floyd riots as evidence of left's inconsistent historical preservation stance

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reminded liberals Wednesday of how many of them wanted historical artifacts destroyed when he was asked about President Donald Trump tearing down the East Wing of the White House.

CNN reporter Manu Raju pressed Hawley on Trump tearing down a portion of the White House complex this week to begin construction on a new ballroom for the building. The reporter suggested Trump was demolishing a precious historical edifice in the process. 

Hawley replied that the far left has supported the destruction of statues of U.S. historical figures in recent years. 

"I made this point yesterday, that I hear all of a sudden from my liberal friends that they’re very concerned about our history. Really? These are the same people who tore down every statue they could get their hands on in the last four years," the lawmaker said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., giving remarks

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recently slammed liberals who have criticized Trump's demolition of the White House's East Wing as him destroying history, noting they supported the destruction of statues and other historical artifacts in 2020.  (Samuel Corum/Getty)

Construction crews began demolition work on the East Wing facade Monday as part of the planned ballroom project. Historic preservation groups, some lawmakers and social media users voiced immediate criticism after seeing images of the demolition.

The White House did issue a statement defending the demolition, saying the new ballroom is a privately funded addition meant to "echo the storied history of improvements and additions by presidents to the executive residence." The statement called criticism "unhinged" and accused media outlets of overreacting.

A split image of White House renovations (L) and President Trump (R)

President Donald Trump began White House renovations in areas such as the East Wing, which have been met with controversy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin and AP Photo/Evan Vucci )

On the topic of the building’s significance, Raju asked Hawley, "What about just uprooting the — you know — this is an iconic building?"

Hawley said he was not troubled by the demolition and argued that critics on the left lacked credibility, pointing to past efforts to remove monuments of U.S. historical figures amid racial justice protests.

He pointed to how the riots sprung from the George Floyd protests in 2020 defaced and destroyed monuments to the United States' historical figures. 

White House demolition for new ballroom

The White House has started tearing down part of the East Wing to build the ballroom President Donald Trump wants added to the building. Demolition started Monday. (The Associated Press)

"Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt. They didn’t have any concern for history then. Now, all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Oh, the facade of the East Wing is iconic,'" Hawley said. "Oh, give me a break. I mean, give me a break."

