Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate enlists AI to represent Dem opponent after she rejected debate offers

Conservative businessman and broadcaster John Reid enlisted the help of artificial intelligence to represent Democratic challenger Ghazala Hashmi in a mock debate for the 2025 lieutenant governor’s race.

Reid, the Republican nominee from Richmond, challenged Hashmi, a state senator from Chesterfield, to a series of regional debates around Virginia. Reid noted Hashmi is the only candidate of the six running for statewide office to decline a debate.

A representative for Reid ensured that the AI only envisaged Hashmi’s likeness and voice — and that of the moderator – and the responses given by the representation of Hashmi were based on her prior quotes or publicized policy positions.

Hashmi’s campaign called the video a "deepfake" and told The Washington Post it was a "desperate move straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook."

"While we appreciate that ‘AI Ghazala’ did share her vision, like her commitment to public education and reproductive rights, it’s pretty clear Reid only cares about shoddy gimmicks and not governing," the campaign added.

The AI debate differed from other recent artificially created videos, where the words and representations of lawmakers were made to be cartoonish in some cases.

President Donald Trump shared a viral AI video earlier this month showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wearing a sombrero as "La Cucaracha" played in the background and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to his party as "woke pieces of s---."

Schumer never said that in real life.

For her opening statement in the debate, the "AI Hashmi" said she is running because Virginians need "someone who has the experience, knowledge and ability to fight for Virginians."

"I have a track record with regard to the issues Virginians care about — education, health care, housing and opportunity. I am ready to make policy that will make Virginia an example for other states."

In response, Reid — in real life — noted that Hashmi would not appear for a real debate.

"If she’s not willing to engage in her own campaign for lieutenant governor, I don’t know why anybody thinks she would be able to fight for anything," he said.

Reid said Hashmi supported keeping Virginia schools closed an extra year after the coronavirus pandemic and has "push[ed] for boys in girl sports… higher taxes [and] releasing criminals early."

"Everything that we would ID as a problem in the state of Virginia, Ghazala Hashmi has pushed," he said.

In this regard, Reid said his work in communications in Congress, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and radio help him understand what businesses need from state government if they choose to operate in Virginia.

The lieutenant governorship is "not just gaveling in the Senate," Reid said. "[It is] working for the state of Virginia."