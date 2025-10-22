4 US hotspots just made National Geographic’s top destinations list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Geographic has released its annual Best of the World travel list, featuring must-visit destinations around the world.

The 2026 round-up called out four locations in the United States — including scenery and sites in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Hawaii and Pennsylvania.

Below are the U.S. states that NatGeo recommends visiting in the next year.

Badlands, North Dakota

North Dakota’s Badlands is known for its rugged landscape, including sweeping hills, prairie grasses, canyons and rock formations, as well as native wildlife.

The area is also home to Theodore Roosevelt National Park and will welcome the Theodore Roosevelt National Library on July 4, 2026.

According to NatGeo, Roosevelt "sought refuge" in the Badlands and hunted bison in 1883, which later shaped the president’s character and thoughts on conservation as wildlife disappeared.

Next summer, the new library, measuring 93,000 square feet, will be "perched high on a butte" in the town of Medora, the publication shared.

The library will reportedly include interactive exhibits on Roosevelt’s history and travels. The structure will also include a walkable roof covered in native vegetation that will be a part of a 1.3-mile trail toward the national park.

Route 66, Oklahoma

America’s famous Route 66, spanning the country from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

NatGeo recommends taking the "Mother Road" through Oklahoma, which has been getting an "Americana glow-up."

In the last four years, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has invested more than $82 million on the state’s 400-mile stretch of iconic roadway, including "re-lit neon signs, revived motor courts and roadside attractions," according to the article.

Taking the road through the Meadow Gold District along 11th Street will lead to indie retail locations, "campy outdoor statues," art galleries, "quirky" gift shops, record stores and western vintage boutiques.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, located in Clinton, Oklahoma, features a 1950s-style diner and historic exhibits.

Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii is already America’s tranquil getaway, attracting tourists with its blue waters and stunning beaches.

The devastating wildfires in Maui in 2023 caused more than $5 billion in damage and claimed more than 100 lives, specifically destroying the historic beach town of Lahaina.

Many businesses in the area have since reopened, according to NatGeo, encouraging visitors to support ongoing efforts to rebuild.

While tourism in the area is still down, there is a unique opportunity to explore the island without large crowds in a more intimate setting.

National Geographic reported that the Grand Wailea hotel just debuted Hawaii’s largest spa, and Wailea Beach Resort refreshed its grounds to include an adults-only wellness sanctuary with an infinity pool.

There are also "voluntourism" opportunities, where guests of some hotels can participate in beach cleanups and native-plant restoration hikes.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

National Geographic highlighted Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a not-to-miss city for its "thriving" cultural scene and museum variety.

Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History come recommended, as the Carnegie International, which occurs every four years, returns in 2026 with an anticipated contemporary art exhibit.

The Andy Warhol Museum in the Pop District has also undergone a $60 million expansion, including a new performing arts venue.

The same area also houses the National Aviary, which NatGeo describes as a "hugely underrated attraction," featuring free-flight habitats with hundreds of birds.

Pittsburgh has 90 neighborhoods and widespread redevelopment plans across the city, including downtown restaurant hubs and city park spaces.

More of National Geographic's 2026 Best of the World list can be found on its website.