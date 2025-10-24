Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard

Security at California Coast Guard base opens fire on U-Haul truck posing 'direct threat'

The U-Haul driver ignored 'multiple verbal commands' to stop the vehicle, the Coast Guard said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett , Michael Dorgan Fox News
Security at the entrance to the Coast Guard Station in Alameda, California, fired shots at a U-Haul truck approaching the gate backwards on Thursday night.

Shots were fired at a Coast Guard base in California on Thursday night toward a U-Haul truck approaching the base's entrance after the driver ignored commands to stop the vehicle, the Coast Guard said.

Dramatic video shows the box truck with its headlights on reversing toward security personnel stationed around a vehicle outside Coast Guard Base Alameda at around 10 p.m. Moments later, flashes of gunfire erupt as officers shouted orders from a barricade. The U-Haul driver then hit the gas and accelerated forward. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island had witnessed the U-Haul truck "driving erratically and attempting to back into the base."

Security firing gunshots at U-Haul approaching entrance

Security personnel opened fire on a U-Haul truck that ignored commands and tried to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, the U.S. Coast Guard said. (Screenshot/KTVU footage)

Officers at the entrance then "discharged several rounds of live fire" after the driver of the U-Haul ignored "multiple verbal commands" to stop and then proceeded to back in toward the base's entrance, according to the Coast Guard.

"When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire," the branch said in a statement.

Police inspect U-Haul truck near Coast Guard Island Alameda after shooting incident

Police officers investigate a U-Haul truck outside Coast Guard Island Alameda in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2025. Coast Guard police opened fire after the truck backed toward the base’s entrance, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were reportedly staying amid plans for increased immigration enforcement in the Bay Area. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Coast Guard confirmed no personnel were injured during the incident.

The incident followed a protest outside the entrance on Thursday, during which demonstrators attempted to block U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from entering the base, according to ABC7

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers wearing riot gear tried to disperse the crowd in order to allow civilian employees to leave, which resulted in two people being detained and taken away, the outlet reported. 

Federal officer faces protesters holding signs during clash outside Coast Guard Base Alameda

A law enforcement officer confronts demonstrators protesting immigration operations outside Coast Guard Base Alameda in California on Thursday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Trump on Thursday announced that his planned "surge" of federal troops to San Francisco had been postponed after he spoke with friends of his in the area who said the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making progress in tackling crime. 

Trump said on Truth Social that he spoke to Lurie and agreed to call off the move for now. 
