Security at California Coast Guard base opens fire on U-Haul truck posing 'direct threat'

Shots were fired at a Coast Guard base in California on Thursday night toward a U-Haul truck approaching the base's entrance after the driver ignored commands to stop the vehicle, the Coast Guard said.

Dramatic video shows the box truck with its headlights on reversing toward security personnel stationed around a vehicle outside Coast Guard Base Alameda at around 10 p.m. Moments later, flashes of gunfire erupt as officers shouted orders from a barricade. The U-Haul driver then hit the gas and accelerated forward.

The U.S. Coast Guard said security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island had witnessed the U-Haul truck "driving erratically and attempting to back into the base."

Officers at the entrance then "discharged several rounds of live fire" after the driver of the U-Haul ignored "multiple verbal commands" to stop and then proceeded to back in toward the base's entrance, according to the Coast Guard.

"When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire," the branch said in a statement.

The Coast Guard confirmed no personnel were injured during the incident.

The incident followed a protest outside the entrance on Thursday, during which demonstrators attempted to block U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from entering the base, according to ABC7.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers wearing riot gear tried to disperse the crowd in order to allow civilian employees to leave, which resulted in two people being detained and taken away, the outlet reported.

President Trump on Thursday announced that his planned "surge" of federal troops to San Francisco had been postponed after he spoke with friends of his in the area who said the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making progress in tackling crime.

Trump said on Truth Social that he spoke to Lurie and agreed to call off the move for now.