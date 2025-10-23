Expand / Collapse search
Democratic donor ditched Harris-led fundraiser with a 'profanity-laced rejection': report

The Wall Street Journal reported that some donors refused to give to the party until it gave 'plans to win elections'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published | Updated
‘Ruthless’ podcast hosts accuse Democrats of ‘fake authenticity’ as donors pull back from candidates Video

‘Ruthless’ podcast hosts accuse Democrats of ‘fake authenticity’ as donors pull back from candidates

‘Ruthless’ podcast co-hosts John Ashbrook and Michael Duncan join ‘The Story’ to weigh in on the Virginia gubernatorial race and react to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s remarks about Vice President JD Vance.

Democratic donors reportedly backed out of a major fundraising event for former Vice President Kamala Harris, with one even sending a "profanity-laced rejection," according to a report Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has been struggling to raise money during President Donald Trump's second term in office. 

According to several people "familiar with the conversations," the DNC attempted to reach out to major donors earlier this year through the San Francisco-based fundraiser, but most had declined.

"Upon receiving the invitation, one replied with a profanity-laced rejection," the report read. "Others said they didn’t want to give to the party until it produced substantive plans to win elections. Those who declined told the national party they had commitments and couldn’t make it work."

DEMOCRATIC DONORS RELUCTANT TO GIVE TO BIDEN'S PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY: REPORT

Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Committee has significantly less cash on hand compared to the Republican National Committee, the WSJ reported. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported that the DNC eventually found a donor to host the event but it "raised less than organizers had hoped."

It added that this reaction, as well as a significant decrease in funding, could be a response to frustrations over Harris' failed presidential campaign and a lack of a new game plan for the midterm elections.

FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS OVER SHUTDOWN, VOWS TO PUT 'COUNTRY OVER PARTY'

"A top official at a national Democratic group said some donors remain angry about how their money was spent in last year’s presidential election by outside groups, including on what they see as excessive salaries for Washington, D.C., consultants. The official said the party has failed to complete a public postelection investigation into what went wrong in 2024," the report said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House

A fundraiser by former Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly did not raise as much money as the Democratic Party had hoped. (Susan Walsh, File/AP Photo)

Rachel Pritzker, chair of the think tank Third Way, also told The Wall Street Journal, "It is shocking how little reassessment the party and its leadership has done."

However, some were more optimistic about the party's chances, with some donors reportedly focusing more on state-level elections, like Abigail Spanberger's bid for Virginia governor.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO MAKE 'FUNDAMENTAL DECISION' ABOUT WHAT THEY STAND FOR

According to The Wall Street Journal, the DNC has about $12 million in cash reserves compared to the $86 million held by the Republican National Committee. Though some told The Wall Street Journal that this was a reflection of the party that is out of power raising less money. Others believed it is a sign of the growing schism between progressive and establishment candidates.

Harris supporters waving American flags

Other donors have switched to supporting more state-level candidates like Abigail Spanberger. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

