JB Pritzker accuses ICE of 'racial profiling,' defends comparing agents to Nazis

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker ridiculed President Donald Trump’s claim that ICE agents are going after the "worst of the worst" in their crackdown on illegal immigration in Illinois on Thursday.

"They’re literally going after Black and brown people because of the color of their skin," the governor told "Special Report."

Pritzker, who created the Illinois Accountability Commission to track ICE agents' conduct, insisted there are instances of misconduct "all the time." The vocal Trump critic has compared the president’s ICE crackdown to Nazi Germany and called ICE agents Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s "thugs."

PRITZKER SAYS 'ACTION WILL BE MET WITH A RESPONSE' AFTER TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO CHICAGO

However, he told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier his state will help law enforcement who have a judicial warrant to deport violent criminals.

"We want the bad guys off the streets," Pritzker said. "What we don't want is for people to get racially profiled. That's what's happening right now."

When Baier pressed Pritzker on his comparisons against ICE agents, the governor stood behind his comments.

"I’m talking about what they were doing, taking away people's rights, arresting people, asking them for papers," Pritzker said.

"Early on in an authoritarian regime, wherever it is in the world throughout history, this is what happens," he continued. "It's the beginning of something very bad for a country, especially a constitutional republic."

ILLINOIS GOV CALLS FOR MASS PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP ADMIN: GOP 'CANNOT KNOW A MOMENT OF PEACE'

He went on to argue the only thing he is "demonizing" is when law enforcement is acting out of line and are "literally racial profiling."

Baier countered, "You don’t think you’re painting with a broad brush of all the ICE agents that are doing their job?"

The governor replied nobody in Washington is holding the "bad ones" accountable.

"There literally haven't been any suspensions or firings for the terrible things that they've done, literally grabbing people, tackling them when they're U.S. Citizens and have done zero wrong," Pritzker argued.

The Democrat once again pointed to Trump's federal troops to reiterate his warning Thursday on ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith’s show that the president may try to steal the next election.

"What I'm telling you is you can just look back in his own history, back to 2020, after the election, when he claimed fraud, he claimed it had been stolen from him," Pritzker recalled. "And he and Michael Flynn discussed, and Michael Flynn very publicly talked about, maybe we should use troops and go in and seize the ballot boxes and count the votes.

"You don't think Donald Trump heard that and thought maybe that's a good idea?" he asked.

TRUMP ADMIN MAKES SUPREME COURT PLEA FOR NATIONAL GUARD IN CHICAGO AFTER JUDGE DENIES 'REBELLION' CONCERN

Trump sending troops to blue cities is "not at all," about fighting crime, Pritzker claimed.

When Baier asked Pritzker what’s the best thing that Trump has done since being in office, the Democrat conceded the country no longer has the "problem" of illegal border crossings.

However, he argued Trump refuses to propose "comprehensive immigration reform" through Congress.

"Why does he want to send troops in? Why does he want to send ICE and CBP in? Why not get immigration reform in place that we can all rally around?" he asked

It’s been 40 years since both parties "rallied" behind an immigration bill, Pritzker noted.

"Let's finally do it," he said.

Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois will remain blocked indefinitely.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration proposed extending a U.S. District Court judge’s restraining order on the deployment of the National Guard while the Supreme Court weighs the case. It is unclear when the high court may rule on the issue after the administration’s emergency appeal last week to intervene.