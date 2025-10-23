DOJ warns California officials to 'stand down or face prosecution' after threats to arrest ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a formal letter to top California officials Thursday, warning them against any attempts to arrest or impede federal law enforcement officers enforcing immigration laws.

The letter, which was addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, stressed that federal agents and officers are carrying out lawful duties and any interference by state or local officials is both "illegal and futile."

The letter comes after Pelosi, the former House Speaker, and Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-Calif., issued a statement Wednesday threatening to arrest federal agents if they break California law.

If convicted, the Democrats noted President Donald Trump cannot pardon agents.

"Reports of a planned mass immigration raid in the Bay Area are an appalling abuse of law enforcement power," Pelosi and Mullin wrote in the statement. "While the President may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not. … The people of San Francisco will continue to stand with the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America."

Blanche shared his response in an X post: "We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution. No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again."

The letter cites several federal statutes that criminalize assaulting, impeding or conspiring against federal officers, and notes the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates state officials cannot prosecute federal agents for actions taken in the course of their duties.

Blanche directed California leaders to "preserve all written and electronic communications and records related to any attempts or efforts to impede or obstruct federal law enforcement officials," forewarning that the Department of Justice will investigate and prosecute any official who violates federal statutes.

"We urge you and other California officials to publicly abandon this apparent criminal conspiracy, to stop threatening law enforcement, and to prioritize the safety of your citizens," Blanche wrote.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.