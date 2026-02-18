Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

Family speaks of 'profound pain' after trans dad guns down ex-wife, son at high school hockey game

Rhonda Dorgan's parents and family friend remain hospitalized in critical condition following Monday's shooting

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Pawtucket police release new details about Rhode Island hockey shooting Video

Pawtucket police release new details about Rhode Island hockey shooting

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves released new details about a fatal shooting Monday inside a Rhode Island hockey rink. (WFXT)

The victims' family members released a statement saying they are "deeply and profoundly affected by the recent events that took place" after a transgender gunman opened fire on his family at a high school hockey game this week in Rhode Island.

Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire Monday inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and son Aidan Dorgan, before fatally shooting himself, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

The Dorgan family's attorneys released a statement Wednesday, as Rhonda's parents – Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan – and family friend Thomas Giarrusso remain in the hospital in critical condition.

"We are reminded that behind every headline is a family experiencing profound pain and loss," the family wrote. "We care greatly for all families impacted by this recent tragedy and our thoughts are with them."

HOCKEY RINK SHOOTING SUSPECT WARNED ABOUT GOING 'BERSERK' IN X POST DAY BEFORE ATTACK

Aidan Dorgan in graduation cap and gown posing with his mother, Rhonda Dorgan, in a family photo.

Aidan Dorgan and his mother, Rhonda Dorgan, are seen in a graduation photo. Both were killed in the shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, authorities said. (Rhonda Dorgan via Facebook)

"While there are many questions being asked, please know we are focused on all of those who have been injured and whose lives have been forever changed," they added.

The Dorgan family was sitting in the bleachers during the shooting, but police said it appeared there was no conversation or confrontation between the suspect and the victims before he opened fire.

Authorities have not yet released a suspected motive.

Robert Dorgan posing outdoors next to a sports car in an undated photo related to the Rhode Island shooting.

Authorities said two people were killed and three others were injured in what they described as a family dispute allegedly perpetrated by Robert Dorgan. (Roberta Esposito via Facebook)

‘GOOD SAMARITAN’ DESCRIBES TACKLING TRANS SHOOTER AT RHODE ISLAND ICE RINK: ‘WENT FOR THE GUN’

Attorneys said the family is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and agencies, and asked all questions be referred to legal spokesperson Lawrence J. Signore.

They did not comment on Robert and Rhonda's two surviving children.

Robert Dorgan standing outdoors with children in an undated photo related to the Rhode Island ice rink shooting.

Attorneys said Dorgan's family has been cooperative. (X/@VerdadEsPoder)

Signore's website notes he represents individuals "injured due to someone else’s careless mistakes."

