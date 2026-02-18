Family speaks of 'profound pain' after trans dad guns down ex-wife, son at high school hockey game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The victims' family members released a statement saying they are "deeply and profoundly affected by the recent events that took place" after a transgender gunman opened fire on his family at a high school hockey game this week in Rhode Island.

Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire Monday inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and son Aidan Dorgan, before fatally shooting himself, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

The Dorgan family's attorneys released a statement Wednesday, as Rhonda's parents – Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan – and family friend Thomas Giarrusso remain in the hospital in critical condition.

"We are reminded that behind every headline is a family experiencing profound pain and loss," the family wrote. "We care greatly for all families impacted by this recent tragedy and our thoughts are with them."

HOCKEY RINK SHOOTING SUSPECT WARNED ABOUT GOING 'BERSERK' IN X POST DAY BEFORE ATTACK

"While there are many questions being asked, please know we are focused on all of those who have been injured and whose lives have been forever changed," they added.

The Dorgan family was sitting in the bleachers during the shooting, but police said it appeared there was no conversation or confrontation between the suspect and the victims before he opened fire.

Authorities have not yet released a suspected motive.

‘GOOD SAMARITAN’ DESCRIBES TACKLING TRANS SHOOTER AT RHODE ISLAND ICE RINK: ‘WENT FOR THE GUN’

Attorneys said the family is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and agencies, and asked all questions be referred to legal spokesperson Lawrence J. Signore.

They did not comment on Robert and Rhonda's two surviving children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Signore's website notes he represents individuals "injured due to someone else’s careless mistakes."