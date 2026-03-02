Chilean burglary crew filmed themselves during $3M SoCal jewelry heist, caught wearing loot: DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Chilean nationals filmed themselves as they smashed through the roof and walls of a Southern California jewelry store during a brazen, multi-million-dollar burglary — even flashing a peace sign at the camera mid-crime, newly released video shows.

The video, released by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, captures the suspects documenting the May 25, 2025 break-in at 5-Star Jewelry & Watch Repair in Simi Valley. In one clip, a suspect grips a crowbar with a flashlight clenched in his mouth before pausing to throw a peace sign toward the camera.



Prosecutors said the group ultimately made off with about $3 million worth of jewelry, watches, cash and other valuables, KTLA reported. Prosecutors said the burglary caused losses exceeding $1 million, the threshold for enhanced charges.

"The planning, surveillance, and sophistication involved in this case required the defendants’ removal from society," District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said. "Ventura County will not tolerate organized burglary crews that treat our communities like targets. If you engage in this kind of conduct, you will face significant consequences."

The stolen goods were later taken to a home in Los Angeles County, where the suspects were arrested June 10 — some allegedly still wearing stolen jewelry when they were taken into custody, KTLA reported. The outlet previously spoke with store owner Jonathan Youssef, who said the burglary left his family-owned business devastated.

Authorities said the crew began orchestrating the burglary in mid-May 2025.

On May 16, one defendant allegedly stole rope from a Home Depot to use in the crime. Days later, three suspects drove a white Volvo SUV to the shopping center to conduct surveillance.

Investigators said two defendants observed the interior of the jewelry store through its front window, while the trio later entered the candy and coffee shop to assess surveillance cameras and inspect the shared wall between the businesses.

One suspect used a cellphone flashlight to examine the wall, another acted as a lookout, and a third mimicked using a spray can — allegedly indicating plans to disable security equipment.

On May 25, the crew returned in the same SUV, which contained a ladder and rope, authorities said.

One suspect placed the ladder against the candy and coffee shop, cut through the roof and entered the store. A surveillance camera was spray-painted and the store’s safe was opened, with cash stolen, prosecutors said.

The suspects then cut through a shared wall into 5-Star Jewelry, where they broke into another safe and stole jewelry, cash and silver before transporting the stolen property to a residence in Los Angeles County, prosecutors said.

Manuel David Ibarra and Camilo Antonio Aguilar Lara were each sentenced to four years and four months in Ventura County Jail. Heidi Nickolt Trujillo was sentenced to four years.

Sergio Andres Mejía-Machuca is set to be sentenced March 26.

All four defendants previously pleaded guilty to felony charges including conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and possession of stolen property. Two of the defendants also admitted to additional burglary and vandalism charges tied to a separate Simi Valley pawn shop break-in.

They also admitted special allegations that the crimes caused more than $1 million in losses and were carried out in a planned, coordinated operation, prosecutors said.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.