FBI remains on high alert, DHS memo warns of lone wolf attacks amid war with Iran

The FBI remains on high alert amid the conflict with Iran, as U.S. forces head to the Middle East as the Trump administration escalates its campaign against the Islamic Republic, Fox News has learned.

A senior FBI official told Fox News that the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is still on high alert, and all resources were ready if requested or needed from law enforcement partners.

A Department of Homeland Security memo sent out over the weekend warns of potential cyber and lone wolf attacks amid the bombing of Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces. The memo doesn't mention any specific individual attacks but warns of lower-level cyberattack and other violence.

On Saturday, FBI Director Kash Patel said that he instructed counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and to mobilize all assisting security assets needed.

"Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland," he wrote on X.

"While the military handles force protection overseas, the @FBI remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home - and will continue to have our team work around the clock to protect Americans," he added.

Early Sunday morning, Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Senegal, allegedly killed three people in a shooting that left another 14 people injured at a bar in Austin, Texas. At his home, investigators found an Iranian flag and photos of regime leaders.

Police shot and killed the gunman, who used a pistol and a rifle in the shooting.

On Monday, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more U.S. troops were headed toward the Middle East, but declined to specify how many.

"I don't want to talk specifics, because that would tip the enemy off," Caine told reporters during a Pentagon briefing. "We have more tactical aviation flowing into theater just based on the time it took to get it out there."

The U.S. mission in Iran, Caine said, is to "prevent Iran from (the) ability to project power outside its borders."

Meanwhile, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission is to prevent Tehran from producing a nuclear weapon, as well as destroying some of its military capabilities.

U.S. tomahawk missiles fired from U.S. Navy vessels have struck Iranian naval forces along the southern flank, and American bomber planes have hit underground Iranian facilities, Caine said.

