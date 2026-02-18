‘Good Samaritan’ describes tackling trans shooter at Rhode Island ice rink: ‘Went for the gun’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who tackled a shooter during a deadly shooting at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said his first instinct was to tell his wife to run before he "went for the gun."

Michael Black, who was in the bleachers supporting a friend’s son, said in an interview with WCVB 5 that he initially mistook the first two shots for balloons popping before realizing the sound was gunfire.

"I heard another popping and recognized it was not a balloon," Black recalled.

He told the ABC affiliate that he instructed his wife and a friend to run before standing on the bleachers and lunging toward the shooter.

"I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught," he said.

Black explained that his left hand became lodged in the chamber of the weapon, preventing it from firing again as other bystanders rushed in to help restrain the individual.

"They’re trying to tackle him. And then he fell down, and he fell right towards me. So he was on his back," Black said.

During the struggle, additional loaded magazines fell from the suspect. He added that the suspect pulled out a second firearm and turned it on himself.

Black later handed one of the guns to responding officers and praised emergency crews and hospital staff who treated the injuries to his hand. He said he was also burned on the face by a shell casing ejected during the initial gunfire.

Police identified the suspected shooter during a Tuesday press conference as Robert Dorgan, 56, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito.

Authorities said Dorgan fatally shot his ex-wife, Rhonda and their adult son, Aidan, who later died after being transported to the hospital.

Three others — Linda and Gerald Dorgan, Rhonda’s parents, and family friend Thomas Geruso — were hospitalized in critical condition.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves described Black as a "good Samaritan," saying his intervention likely helped stop the violence.

"A good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event," Goncalves said, according to WCVB 5.

Black, however, rejected being labeled a hero.

"That’s not the right definition for me," he said. "There’s heroes in my life, and I would definitely not put that definition towards myself."