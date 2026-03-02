Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy missing over a month, $1M reward remains unclaimed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s now been more than a month since Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction from her home in the Catalina Foothills.

She is the 84-year-old mother of NBC’s "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have shifted resources as the case enters its fifth week without an arrest or publicly named suspect.

Sources said that on Monday, the case was handed off to a task force featuring Pima County homicide detectives and FBI agents. Sheriff Chris Nanos did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has not held a news conference since Feb. 5.

Investigators are still digging through tens of thousands of tips and leads. There are thousands of hours of video. DNA leads remain under investigation. Authorities have yet to publicly reveal what other items worn by a suspect seen on Nancy’s Nest doorbell camera have been identified aside from his Ozark Trail backpack.

They are also reportedly still looking into a Ring camera video taken on a back road out of Nancy’s neighborhood, about 2.5 miles from her home, which leads to East River Road, a major cross street.

The video, first obtained by Fox News Digital and provided to authorities last week, was recorded on a Ring camera roughly a seven-minute drive from Guthrie's address — and it is still part of the investigation, Savannah's network NBC reported Monday.

One of the vehicles it shows was recorded at around 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1, which is roughly eight minutes after Guthrie's pacemaker last synced with her iPhone, according to the sheriff's timeline.

"I think this is the best lead probably since day one," said retired Pima County Search and Rescue Commander Bob Krygier. He told Fox News Digital the footage is worth serious follow-up but cautioned it may ultimately prove unrelated.

"I think it's a great little bit to follow up on. If I had to guess, I would say it's probably not related," he said, adding that investigators would likely review several weeks of footage to determine whether the cars follow normal overnight routines.

"It’s not just a road that you stumble upon," he said. "You have to be very planned to go in there."

Retired NYPD detective and national security expert Pat Brosnan reviewed the video with his team. He told Fox News Digital they believe the vehicle seen at 2:36 a.m. is a Kia Soul, based on its slanted roof, window design and rear-quarter glass. He also noted the vertical brake lights.

The combined reward is more than $1 million and has yet to be claimed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.