Elon Musk and AOC spar yet again, Twitter employee political donations revealed and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TWITTER TANTRUM - Elon Musk and AOC spar after congresswoman complains about journalists' suspensions. Continue reading …

POLITICALLY UNNEUTRAL - Almost all Twitter employee donations went to one party during midterms. Continue reading …



PIGGY BANK BAIL - Young boy accused of killing mom over video game requests lower bond. Continue reading …



SBF EFFECT – Crypto company’s collapse may hit smallest investors hardest. Continue reading …

'CANNOT CRY AT THE TABLE' - Activists paid to call dinner guests racist complain about 'White women tears.' Continue reading …

POLITICS

ROAD TO 2024 - Ohio Republican takes steps to launch Senate challenge against vulnerable Democrat. Continue reading …

DELAYED CALL – Rep. Stefanik slams Pentagon for late review of diversity official. Continue reading …



PARTISAN DIVIDE - Americans show little enthusiasm for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Continue reading …

BACKING FOR PROBE - Bipartisan support for investigating Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

TRYING TO 'FIX CHILDREN' - First Emmys for kids criticized for heavy focus on LGBT content. Continue reading …



ROYAL PAIN - 'The View' host Sunny Hostin rages at 'racist' royal family after release of 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries. Continue reading …

‘NOT IN SPIRIT OF FREE SPEECH’ - CNN panel seethes over Musk not giving them Twitter Files. Continue reading …

MEDIA INDUSTRY BLOODBATH - Insiders, experts on why Washington Post, CNN, NPR, others slashing jobs. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - When you give out free money in reparations, nothing is ever enough. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Here's what a source said about the CIA and JFK's assassination. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Biden is focusing on whales instead of our other crises. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats have nothing to run on in 2024. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘NOTHING WILL CHANGE’ – Critics say Los Angeles mayor’s homelessness emergency won’t work. Continue reading …



CRISIS UP CLOSE – A exclusive look inside the El Paso migrant caravan. Continue reading …

THE LOVES OF LIZ TAYLOR – Author shares new details about actresses’ iconic relationships. Continue reading …

EVERGREEN PIONEER - Meet the American who sowed the seeds of the first American Christmas tree farm. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We spoke to someone who had access to these still hidden CIA documents [on the Kennedy assassination], a person who was deeply familiar with what they contained. We asked this person directly, "Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President? And here's the reply we received verbatim. Quote, "The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It's a whole different country from what we thought it was. It's all fake."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.